(The Center Square) – After the Republican-controlled House failed to pass many of the bills passed by the Republican-controlled Senate and many of Gov. Greg Abbott’s legislative priorities, the governor on Monday immediately called for a special legislative session to begin Monday at 9 pm.

Abbott listed 14 legislative priorities he said the legislature “must pass,” including property tax relief and border security, which he listed as the top two priorities for the first of many special legislative sessions he said he planned to call.

Notably absent on Gov. Abbott’s list are 12 additional items Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick adds, including several election integrity reform measures, banning critical race theory, and conservative “must haves” among the grassroots like prayer in school and banning drag queen story hour.

At the end of the regular session on Monday, Patrick issued a statement saying the Senate accomplished “significant victories for Texans but, unfortunately, far too many of the people’s conservative priorities, sponsored by the Senate, were killed in the Texas House.”

He said, “The Texas Senate passed all 30 of our priority bills by April 21, with plenty of time for passage through the Texas House. Ultimately, we were able to deliver significant victories for Texans by addressing many key issues facing our state.”

“Unfortunately, 9 of the Texas Senate’s top 30 priority bills never received hearings in the House, and only 20 of the Senate’s top 30 priority bills became law,” he added. “Thousands of other important bills were killed in the House, to the detriment of all Texans.”

Many of the “good bills” the Republican-controlled House killed, he said, included:

The largest property tax cut in Texas history, which died due to House leadership’s California-style plan that was opposed by realtors, business groups, and many in the media

Affirming parental rights in education with the largest school choice plan in America

Creating a state crime for illegal border crossings

Pushing back on the ESG scam

Banning Critical Race Theory in higher education

Creating a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for criminals committing gun crime

Prohibiting hostile foreign governments from owning land in Texas

Ending countywide polling places

Reforming our broken bail system and ending bail for violent crime

Allowing prayer in public schools

Allowing the Ten Commandments in our classrooms

Banning drag queen story hour in Texas public libraries

Expanding virtual education in Texas

Mandating that votes be counted in a timely fashion

Stopping telehealth from selling dangerous drugs online.

Patrick also sent a letter to Gov. Abbott asking him to consider 15 bills in special legislative sessions in addition to passing school choice and property tax relief.

The bills he asked Gov. Abbott to include as priority legislative items include:

SB 5 Increasing the Business Personal Property Tax Exemption & Inventory Tax Credit

SB 9 – Teacher Pay Raise

SB 16 – Banning Critical Race Theory in Higher Education

SB 23 – Creating A Mandatory 10-Year Prison Sentence for Criminals Committing Gun Crime

SB 147 – Prohibiting Hostile Foreign Governments Land Ownership in Texas

SB 990 – End Countywide Polling Places

SB 1039 – Election Audit Bill

SB 1318 – Bail Reform

SB 1396 – Prayer Time in Public Schools

SB 1515 – Ten Commandments in Schools

SB 1601 – Drag Queen Story Hour

SB 1861 – Virtual Education

SB 1907 – Timely Vote Count

SB 1911 – Sufficient Ballots

SB 2424 – Criminals Trespassing Across Our Southern Border

Patrick said he was very proud of the work state senators accomplished, who “fought for Texans at every turn, only to see many of our efforts killed in the Texas House.

“The Texas Senate did its job, it is time for the House to do the same.”