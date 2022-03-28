The issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson, the 51-year-old federal appellate judge who is our senile president’s Supreme Court nominee, is not necessarily her on-paper qualifications. By most traditional metrics, she is “qualified”: She has served as both a district court and appellate court judge, served as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, formerly clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer (the man she has been nominated to replace) and is a double-Harvard alum. In terms of “objective” criteria, this is an impressive resume.
Instead, the issue with Judge Jackson is that she is a left-wing ideologue who, if successfully confirmed by the Senate, will devote the next few decades endeavoring to move the Supreme Court far to the left. All relevant indications are that she will approach her job not like her (slightly) more pragmatic former boss, but like a leftist activist — in the mode of her possible future colleague, the midwit partisan flack Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Worse, Jackson, due to the outrageous race- and sex-conscious nominating process in which President Joe Biden selected her, is uniquely unfit to render equal justice under the law for legal issues affecting race and sex. Even worse, she is a proponent of critical race theory and, despite getting nominated solely due to her XX chromosomal structure, appears ignorant as to how to differentiate men from women. Worst of all, she has shown a peculiar juridical soft spot for some of society’s very worst offenders — pedophiles and child pornographers.
In a just world, Jackson’s nomination to replace Breyer would be soundly defeated. And at a bare minimum, every Republican senator should vote against her.
In her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Jackson has sometimes adopted more “conservative”-sounding language, speaking of a judge’s putative umpire-like role in simply calling shots and even paying nominal fealty to the idea that legal provisions ought to be interpreted in accordance with their meanings at the time of enactment. In that sense, one hearkens back to Justice Elena Kagan, who famously said at her own Obama-era Supreme Court confirmation hearing that “we are all originalists now.”
But such hollow language has obviously not prevented Kagan, post-confirmation, from ruling in farcical, radically unmoored fashion in any number of crucial cases, such as the religious liberty case of Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, the same-sex marriage case of Obergefell v. Hodges and the immigration case of Trump v. Hawaii. No one should expect a hypothetical Justice Jackson to be any different.
In fact, Jackson would actually be even worse. Kagan, like Breyer, has at least occasionally been somewhat sensible on issues of religious liberty. But Jackson, when asked this week by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) about how she views religious liberty concerns in the context of Obergefell’s constitutionalized same-sex marriage, flippantly scoffed that the repeat occurrence of such conflicts is simply “the nature of a (constitutional) right” (in this case, to same-sex marriage).
Translation: Deal with it and bow before the rainbow flag, silly religious dissenters.
During the brief nomination sweepstakes, before Biden formally tapped Jackson, the D.C. Circuit judge emerged as the clear-cut favorite of many of the Left’s foremost lobby groups — among them the Human Rights Campaign, NARAL, Planned Parenthood and the George Soros-funded Open Society Policy Center. It is no secret why. In a 2020 speech, Jackson referred to Nikole Hannah-Jones, the pseudo-academic fraud at the center of the civilizational arson that is The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” as an “acclaimed journalist.” In that same speech, Jackson — who, again, is a former vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission — favorably alluded to the role that critical race theory purportedly plays in sentencing decisions. Such a suggestion would merely be laughable were it not so insidious.
Speaking of sentencing, Jackson’s track record as a district court judge is, unsurprisingly, very bad on this score. As brought to light by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), Jackson seems to have an unusual soft spot for — of all people — child pornographers. As a district court judge, Jackson consistently sentenced those caught up in the unspeakably vile business of child pornography with lower sentences than the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines recommended. Just this week, The Washington Post reported how one scumbag pedophile Jackson sentenced to a staggeringly low three months — instead of the Guidelines’ recommended eight years — has since reoffended. Surprise!
Curiously, the White House has responded to Senate Republicans’ entirely reasonable requests for full documentation of her work at the Sentencing Commission by withholding a whopping 48,000 pages of documents. What is the White House trying to hide? There is not much worse than a Supreme Court justice with a soft spot for mollycoddling pedophiles — a position Jackson has actually held since law school, when she first questioned the wisdom of making child pornography convicts register as sex offenders.
Most fundamental, the very fact that Jackson was expressly and overtly nominated due to her genitalia and skin color necessarily calls into doubt her ability to rule in an impartial way on future Supreme Court cases pertaining to sex and race. How can someone who literally would not have been selected if she were white, for example, be expected to impartially rule in an affirmative-action case? (As the case may be, Jackson will likely recuse herself from the Court’s affirmative-action case next term because of her long-standing professional involvement with the defendant, Harvard University.)
And when it comes to sex, amidst the metastasis of the transgender craze and the visceral horror that is biological male Lia Thomas dominating NCAA women’s swimming events, Jackson wouldn’t even define what a “woman” is when pressed — on the grounds that she is “not a biologist.” Under this logic, it is actually impossible to see how Jackson could adjudicate Title VII or Title IX cases, which directly implicate sex-related discrimination. One also wonders whether Jackson believes someone must be an oceanographer to render a verdict as to the color of the sea. How pathetic.
Reject Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court and do so posthaste.
In 1964, Congress passed Public Law 88-352 (78 Stat. 241). The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Provisions of this civil rights act forbade discrimination on the basis of sex, as well as, race in hiring, promoting, and firing.
The treachery of the sexist, racist, traitorous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
The mere fact that Biden announced he would nominate a Woman to the Supreme court of the land based solely on the color of her skin, and her gender IS THE DEFINITION OF DISCRIMINATION stated in the very civil rights law they now treat the USA so uncivilly with,,,and a real reason BOTH sides of the isle in the Senate should vote her down. There are plenty of qualified candidates and nobody would have a problem of a Black female with the proper qualifications, but without the psychological and emotional damage this one has displayed in her past rulings. She is damaged goods, elevated by a damaged President, who leads a damaged party of damaged ideologies. Just who the hell wants more of that? She will prove to be a Judicial ideological depleted Joe Biden on steroids, lasting way more than the four years of damage Joe has and will give us more of.
AND with how much trash we’ve seen come OUT OF HARVARD (and yale), i don’t in ANYWAY< SEE THAT as a 'qualification!"
Ketanji Brown Jackson is a critical race theory, blm, child molester enabler, traitor to our Country, plain and simple!
Judge Jackson has not the Godfather to be come a justice on We The People Highest Court in the Land. There for she needs to be DISQUALIFIED for this Position.
She certainly didn’t have the knack of Amy Comey Barrett in answering quickly and succinctly, her answers were vague or at times non-answers. The court needs peole who actually process the arguements of lawyers quickly, evaluate what is said, and balance that information against the law of the land, The Constitution of the United States of America and not some personal idea or other standard. She didn’t show that, but it was a Democrat run hearing.
Didn’t you know, only WE conservatives, need to actually ANSWER questions.. Libtards don’t.. Did you not get the memo pelosi sent?! .) 😉
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s history of legal decisions confirm that she is a radical judicial activist who has no problem ignoring the Constitution to promote the divisive and oppressive policies of the left. The most disturbing of Judge Jackson’s decisions involve her willingness to provide outrageously lenient sentences to convicted child pornographers. In a sane world, no administration would offer Judge Jackson as a nominee to the Supreme Court. However, in the delusional world of the dishonest and destructive Biden-Harris Administration, Judge Jackson is the perfect nominee.
IN a sane world, ANY JUDGE, at any level, who pushed their OWN AGENDA, rather than adhereing to our constitution, would have already been KICKED OFF THE BENCH… Not being advanced to the highest court in the land.
If she can’t define a ‘woman’, can she define what the Constitution of this country is? What else is there that she can’t define? Scary, at least she could have said my mom is a woman, and she ain’t need to be a biologist to know that.