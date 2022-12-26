House Republicans have released their own report on the infamous Capitol riot: “Report of Investigation: Security Failures at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”
Thank you to the five congressmen – Jim Banks, Rodney Davis, Jim Jordan, Kelly Armstrong, Troy Nehls — who directed the preparation of the report, an excellent answer to the much-touted final report by the Democrats’ sham commission of many months.
Shortly after the release, my husband sent me an email. In the subject line were the words, “You were right about Pelosi.” After the riot, he had heard me saying repeatedly that I thought congressional leadership was to blame. Unfortunately, no journalist took up the matter.
The second item in a list in that article read, “Did congressional leaders and other elected representatives, or their staffs, instigate the storming of the Capitol? The fact that the security profile at the Capitol that day was woefully inadequate and National Guard troops were doing other duty begs this question. Also, the Big Show the Democrats made afterward and are still making with the sham commission, shows consciousness of guilt — are they trying to cover something up?”
The Republicans’ report answers these questions and more. From the Executive Summary: “This report supplements the Senate Report and provides findings from the perspective of the House of Representatives regarding those areas of inquiry that the Democrat-led investigation has thus far ignored, specifically answering the important question of why the Capitol was left so unprepared. This report is based on documents and communications obtained from key witnesses, and interviews with U.S. Capitol Police leaders and rank-and-file officers… This report goes to great lengths to protect the identities of the line officers and analysts who participated in interviews. Sources who cooperated with this investigation described retaliation by USCP leadership for their participation in this investigation and other investigations into the events of January 6, 2021.”
The authorities, congressional leaders, and their staffs, had something to hide after the riot.
The Key Findings section begins with the following points:
“The Speaker of the House and Democrat leadership were closely involved in security decisions in the lead up to and on January 6, 2021.
“The House Sergeant-at-Arms took direction from staff in the office of the Speaker of the House and intentionally excluded Republicans from key meetings and conversations related to House security.
“Staff with the House Sergeant-at-Arms office emailed Paul Irving that January 6th was Pelosi’s fault.
“Widespread concern from Democrat leadership over “optics” in the aftermath of Summer 2020 “Black Lives Matter” protests prevented deployment of the National Guard.”
“The House Sergeant-at-Arms was compromised by politics in the lead up to and on January 6,2021 and did not adequately prepare the Capitol for possible violence.”
Under Pelosi’s leadership, Democrat partisan politics took priority over the safety of all members of the House of Representatives. Direction by Pelosi and staff driven by political considerations affected how the House Sergeant-at-Arms did his job.
Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) commented to Jason Chaffetz on Fox after the release of the report, “That’s why they didn’t want to let us on the committee in the first place because they knew we would ask these questions and get to the information we ultimately got to.” He added that there were two things going on here: concerns over “optics” because of the riots of 2020 and a pattern of approval between the Speaker’s office and the House Sergeant at Arms.
Also mentioned in Key Findings is that Capitol Police (CP) were not adequately trained nor equipped to handle what they faced on January 6, and the command-and-control structure of this force delayed decision making. In addition, the report found that the CP force has not implemented recommended changes from oversight.
It seems as if Pelosi was not doing her job as speaker when she did not make sure that CP officers were trained and equipped, and that she has been more interested in making a show with her partisan commission than in improving the force under her charge.
It’s good to have answers to questions the Democrat’s sham commission never asked. Again, thank you to the House Republicans who took on this task.
Maybe the fact that President Trump and the House Sergeant-at-Arms requested the National Guard presents and Pelosi disapproved it.
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions and agendas. Democrats always Lie and blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
The sign of succesful leadership is when you leave the place ,the place is better for having known you, not the other way around. In this regard Pelosi has failed miserably, and set dangerous pecedences that will haunt this nation for decades to come. She is the mistress motivator of American misogeny, created by both her words and her deeds. Her lessons to American men on how to never trust the promises or imagined good intentions of a misguided woman will be the legacy of a Speaker, whose forked tongue split an enitire legislative HOUSE OF THE PEOPLE in two, where never again shall the twain meet in workable congeniality.
THat is why i wonder WHY EVEN HAVE a sergeant of the guard there, IF HE CAN’T DO WHAT IS NEEDED FOR defense, and has to go through PELOSI first?!
The Democrats wanted it to happen, they needed it to happen because everything else they had done to vilify and bring Donald Trump down hadn’t worked: teo impeachments on rather lame grounds, the ‘Russian’ dossier, etc., were exposed for what they were. The leadership, Democrats, also had knowledge that outside groups, not Trump supporters or MAGA fanatics, were planning to disrupt the proceedings, playing right into Democrat hands.
I think it goes far deeper than that.
Yes, Nancy P Lousy and her merry band of minions wanted and needed this to happen, but I have no doubt they had help – namely from the FBI.
This looks like the classic COINTELPRO operations from 1956 thru 1971. back then, the goal was to silence any political organization deemed a threat to national security. The methodology was simple – pit various groups against each other to foment distrust, splinter those groups, and ultimately discredit them. The FBI went so far as to foment violence amongst groups to achieve those ends.
A riot at the US Capitol would be the perfect vehicle to split and discredit the MAGA movement.
Also, consider there are still numerous persons still in government custody, having had no trials, etc. Were those individuals willing dupes, or just dupes of the FBI? They could still be in custody so as to keep them from spilling the beans on COINTELPRO 2.0.
AND in many cases, UNLIKE RIOTERS who gto caught red handed, BURNING down buildings, Injuring folks etc, MANY OF THOSE nabbed on Jan 6th have been
A) DENIED BAIL
B) DENIED Legal representation
C) DENIED basic rights to speak to loved ones…
THAT IS NOT justice. That is tyranny!
Joe23006 beat me to it. The report makes it sound like it was ineptitude on the part Pelosi and the Democrats. As he said this happened exactly or maybe better than she hoped. With lax security (Capital Police were holding doors open) and instigators (probably planted) in the crowd, they encouraged some people to riot. But let’s be clear, January 6th was a mostly peaceful protest. But for almost 2 years now, because of the riot, the Democrats and most of the media have been falsely calling it an armed insurrection where police were killed. This was and is repeated over and over and the result is many low information voters believe it. I’m not sure if it was fear or their dislike of Trump but Republicans didn’t do enough to push back against that narrative. I know even a stick or a flag pole could be considered a weapon, but few had any real weapons, i.e., knifes or guns. I believe those who did were things like pocket knifes. No police were killed despite what they tried to make you believe. If this was an insurrection it was most poorly planned in history. Fact is if Donald Trump organized an insurrection or coup to remain in power, he would be president today.
“It’s good to have answers to questions the Democrat’s sham commission never asked. Again, thank you to the House Republicans who took on this task.”
Now, let’s hope that the American public will be receptive to the truth and recognize the Democrat chicanery for what it is.
that the jan 6th protest was really mostly peaceful