At his recent rallies, President Donald Trump correctly outlined the devastation that his successor has caused. He said, “you could take the five worst Presidents in American history and put them together and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done” during his short tenure in office.
In less than fifteen months in office, President Joe Biden has done incredible harm to his country. Our once secure borders are wide open and millions of illegal aliens have poured into our nation. This has led to a massive increase in illegal drugs flowing into the country, resulting in over100,000drug overdose deaths.
Crime and homelessness are soaring in our urban areas controlled by Democratic Party politicians. Americans face a triple economic threat with rising inflation, gasoline prices at historic highs and supply chain issues causing empty shelves at grocery stores. This week, Biden even admitted the “real” danger of food shortages in the upcoming months.
In response to the Russian invasion into Ukraine, Biden ordered the halt of Russian oil imports into our country. Discussions were soon held about replacing that oil with supplies from the dictatorship of Venezuela.
Instead of unleashing our domestic oil and gas industry and returning to the energy independence the country enjoyed during the Trump administration, Biden prefers to remain beholden to the climate change fanatics and import more oil from foreign dictatorships.
Although his domestic agenda is catastrophic, Biden is inflicting even more damage in the areas of national security and foreign policy. His withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan was more humiliating than our departure from Vietnam in 1975.
We left Americans and Afghan allies behind enemy lines, along with$85 billionin military equipment for the Taliban terrorists to use. Most significantly, thirteen miliary heroes were killed by a suicide bomber in an incident that should have never happened.
This disastrous departure from Afghanistan surely emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine and unleash the disaster that is now engulfing that country. While doing nothing to prevent the invasion, such as guaranteeing Russia that Ukraine would not become a member of NATO, Biden has been escalating his responses in recent weeks. Along with issuing a series of strong economic sanctions against the Russian government, Putin and key oligarchs that support him, the Biden administration has also provided billions of dollars in military equipment to the Ukrainian government.
Undoubtedly, the American people support the Ukrainians in their fight for independence. However, it is unlikely that the American people want to start World War III with a country that has6,500nuclear warheads, about315more than our military possesses.
Regardless of the wishes of the American people, Biden seems intent on antagonizing Putin. Last March, he called him “a killer,” but that is practically a compliment compared to what he has labeled him in the past ten days.
According to Biden, Putin is both “a war criminal,” and “a butcher.” In addition, he ended his speech in Poland with this astounding impromptu statement, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
All these comments were both reckless and unprecedented for an American president to make. The statements were so bellicose that French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disagreement. He said, “I would not use that kind of language. If a ceasefire is to be brokered, we must not escalate — neither through words nor actions.”
Unfortunately, the United States seems to be totally uninterested in brokering any kind of peace deal. The intermediary for peace negotiations has been the country of Turkey. Ending the conflict, not prolonging it, should be the focus of the Biden administration and our NATO allies.
Sadly, in his condition, Biden is in no position to lead any kind of international effort in response to this invasion. He is clearly suffering from a mental decline that is accelerating.
While claiming that our European allies universally believe he is “up to the job,” it is obvious that Biden is a dangerous “gaffe machine” who may lead our country into a catastrophic war that may result in an unimaginable death toll.
Back in January of 2022, he claimed that a “minor incursion” by the Russians would lead to a NATO debate about “what to do.” This potential green light for the Russians caused confusion among our allies.
In recent days, Biden has made one perplexing remark after another. He claimed that sanctions would “never deter” Russia, although his administration officials said otherwise on multiple occasions. On the issue of the potential Russian use of chemical or biological weapons, Biden threatened to respond, “in kind.”
While addressing our Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in Poland, Biden promised the soldiers that they will witness brave Ukrainians “when you’re there.” This contradicted his commitment to keep our troops out of the country. Later, his staff tried to fix the mess by stating that “we are not sending US troops to Ukraine.”
All these horrendous verbal misstatements on incredibly critical issues are troubling. As the rhetoric has become inflamed, the Biden administration decided to change course on their policy concerning the use of nuclear weapons.
Henceforth, the United States will retain the right to launch a “first strike” nuclear attack in “extreme circumstances” to deter conventional, chemical, or biological warfare.
No American should have any confidence in the ability of 79-year-old Joe Biden to lead our country in a crisis or a war. His disastrous stewardship of the COVID-19 pandemic is a perfect example. Despite the mandates, lockdowns and vaccines pushed by President Biden, almost one million Americans died, the vast majority during his administration.
A nuclear war with Russia would make the COVID-19 death numbers look minuscule in comparison. One analysis estimated 91.5 million deaths in just the few first hours of a US/Russian nuclear war, meaning the end of civilization.
During this dangerous time, are we comfortable trusting a mentally debilitated man prone to outbursts at the helm?
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs nationally on Real America’s Voice Network, AmericasVoice.News weekdays at 7 a.m. CT and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]
