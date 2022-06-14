A Second Amendment advocate does not think a controversial gun-grabbing law passed by the House will make it out of the Senate.
Last week the House approved a “red flag” bill that would allow families, police, and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people perceived to be at extreme risk of harming themselves or others. The removal would be carried out without the owner having a chance to object. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently have such laws in place.
The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote of 224-202. Louisiana Republican Congressman Mike Johnson voted against it and warned that it would allow the courts to take guns away from people “without notice and without even the right to appear in the hearing to defend themselves in court.”
Mike Hammond, legislative council to Gun Owners of America, adds that red flag laws can be fatal.
“That’s happened in Ferndale, Maryland with Gary Willis, a 62-year-old black man whose aunt and uncle didn’t like his politics,” Hammond notes. “Unbeknownst to him, and without his ability to have anything to say, the police arrived I think at 5:17 in the morning. After a brief encounter, the police shot him to death.”
The Second Amendment advocate asserts this is against the American way.
“It’s very similar to what the Nazis did after Kristallnacht,” Hammond references. “Without any hearing that you participate in, just because of the snitch who doesn’t like you, basically a police SWAT team raids your house in the middle of the night and starts confiscating your property with no due process whatsoever.”
But Hammond believes the bill has little chance of getting the 61 votes necessary to overcome a Senate filibuster.
It’s common sense that family should be able to use red flag laws. If you have mental health and won’t take your meds, then I agree with red flag laws
in proof necessary just allegations and presto you are guilty in the eyes of Democrats.
Just like the Democrat Party’s Trump impeachment:
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
orchestrate and fabricated impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
The “Red Flag Law” would be ok… If they required a doctor to decide, like the Baker Act.
Not Just allegations or someone’s opinion. NO PROOF REQUIRED, all conservatives are mentally unstable according to the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party. So no registered Republican can own a gun, confiscate them all.
The 2nd Amendment has no value according to the Democrat Party, so Democrats don’t need to obey it.
Except they don’t work. There were 4 parents, 2 actual parents and 2 actual grandparents who did nothing to stop the Uvalde shooter. No one stopped the Buffalo shooter. We could go on and on.
If there are to be red flag laws there must be punishment for parents and teachers who say nothing beforehand.
This is reminiscent of the days when people could be committed to insane asylums in much the same way just to keep them out of the way. Now days the asylum might be the safest place for sane people because the insane are running the country!
So the feckless Democrats and 10 RINO’s like this version of ‘Red Flag’ laws. Remember, the Democrats want to censor your speech. If you say something they deem inflammatory, mis or dis-information, then you could be ‘unstable’ and soon receive a knock on your front door and time to turn over your guns.