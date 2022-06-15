Burning it down! A.F. Branco | Jun 15, 2022 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
This treasonous, Hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party, their corrupt, demented puppet president and their media has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
And this idiot is going around making the most ridiculous claims in speeches that his agenda is stuck because the Republicans are standing in the way—and how robust the economy is due to his policies. He has high disregard for the intellect and common sense of the American people.