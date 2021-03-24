The Massachusetts senator’s presidential ambitions crashed and burned last year and now she has to face the awful truth: She peaked politically in 2015.
The 71-year-old Warren can’t get her left-wing legislative agenda passed and can’t even deliver for Massachusetts. Junior Sen. Ed Markey carries more water for the state than she does.
Instead she resorts to throwing out wild pitches like calling the filibuster racist, even though she and Democrats have used that tactic against Republicans.
“Given how often Warren filibustered when she was in the minority, does that make her a racist?” former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer asked.
It’s typical Warren hypocrisy and one of the reasons voters saw through her campaign rhetoric and resoundingly rejected her White House bid.
And another reason why Joe Biden passed her over for a position in the White House or in the cabinet.
Warren now is the female equivalent of Scott Brown, the former U.S. senator who was ousted by Warren.
Brown was once all the rage in Washington and got more than his 15 minutes of fame until Massachusetts voters rejected him. President Trump rescued his public service career by naming him ambassador to New Zealand.
Will Warren now be remembered as a flash in the pan? She’s about to turn 72 and her political options seem limited. No one is pining to see her run for president again. It’s unlikely Biden will give her any kind of meaningful position in the administration.
Remember when liberals were desperately calling for her to run for president against Hillary Clinton six years ago? Those days are long gone.
Warren even finished a dismal third place in the presidential primary in her home state of Massachusetts, raising questions about her political future here.
These days Warren is pushing for her wealth tax and teaming up with the real progressive leader in Congress, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on a $500 billion plan to wean the country off fossil fuels and onto public transportation as part of the Green New Deal.
In a sign of Warren’s waning political power, the plan has just 15 cosponsors — all Dems, of course — and almost no chance of passing the Senate. Warren is pressuring the Biden White House to include it in a sweeping infrastructure bill but it’s already getting pushback because of its high price tag.
Biden also hasn’t gotten on board with Warren’s idea to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt. And the Biden administration has made it pretty clear that the new president isn’t getting behind Warren’s signature proposal, the wealth tax.
“He had a different proposal he put forward than the one Sen. Warren has put forward,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said diplomatically a few days ago.
Ouch.
Is Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago open?
If she’d just keep her mouth shut people wouldn’t realize how stupid she is.
PITY there’s still dunces out there, who would STILL Vote for her if she ran.
idiot fool moron the shoe fits her.
All liberals should be “filibustered” out of the Country, after they have been stripped of their citizenship. The liberals should have hats made with “CCCP” (Central Committee of the Communist Party) written on them “CCCP” will be on the front of the hat and the hammer and sickle on the back of the hat. With a hat like that, I am sure Elizabeth Warren will have a great modeling career!!!!!!!!!
Why write it on their hats. How’s about BRAND IT INTO their Foreheads!
Gee, the Hussein Administration used that term whenever anyone disagreed with him. He’s the reason we’re in this disgusting racial turmoil to begin with!!
IF the dems do it, it’s never seen as racist. IF conservatives do exactly the same thing, it IS seen as racist..
For someone who STOLE the ethnicity of Native Americans, she’s got a lot of nerve to proclaim what IS and ISN’T RACIST!
Aside from THAT, it is UN-DEMOCRATIC to suggest that you actually need the proscribed number of VOTES to pass a bill (or, in this case, to END a filibuster) is moronic!
If you have THE VOTES, you can pass ANYTHING!
The problem, Fauxcahontas, is that YOU DON’T have the requisite number of votes to shove through your Radical Agenda.
NOW… WHY don’t you have enough votes?
It’s because WE, THE PEOPLE (from whom Government gets it just power) DIDN’T GIVE YOU a “super majority” in the Senate (and Nancy Pelosi has an equally small [razor thin] majority in the House)!
NOW, I’m SURE you think that just because you have 1 more Democrat Senator than there are Republican Senators, that you are ENTITLED to do any damn thing you want (legislatively), but THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS (nor should it)!
This is a REPRESENTATIVE REPUBLIC, NOT a dictatorship (though, clearly, you Democrats are trying to change that)!
You want to pass legislation? Convince a MAJORITY (or super-majority, as the case may be) of your fellow Senators that what YOU support is good for America (not just YOUR political party)!
Remember, we’ve been told MATH is racism.. So by that illogic, requring a certain # of votes, is also racist..