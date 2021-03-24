The Massachusetts senator’s presidential ambitions crashed and burned last year and now she has to face the awful truth: She peaked politically in 2015.

The 71-year-old Warren can’t get her left-wing legislative agenda passed and can’t even deliver for Massachusetts. Junior Sen. Ed Markey carries more water for the state than she does.

Instead she resorts to throwing out wild pitches like calling the filibuster racist, even though she and Democrats have used that tactic against Republicans.

“Given how often Warren filibustered when she was in the minority, does that make her a racist?” former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer asked.

It’s typical Warren hypocrisy and one of the reasons voters saw through her campaign rhetoric and resoundingly rejected her White House bid.

And another reason why Joe Biden passed her over for a position in the White House or in the cabinet.

Warren now is the female equivalent of Scott Brown, the former U.S. senator who was ousted by Warren.

Brown was once all the rage in Washington and got more than his 15 minutes of fame until Massachusetts voters rejected him. President Trump rescued his public service career by naming him ambassador to New Zealand.

Will Warren now be remembered as a flash in the pan? She’s about to turn 72 and her political options seem limited. No one is pining to see her run for president again. It’s unlikely Biden will give her any kind of meaningful position in the administration.

Remember when liberals were desperately calling for her to run for president against Hillary Clinton six years ago? Those days are long gone.

Warren even finished a dismal third place in the presidential primary in her home state of Massachusetts, raising questions about her political future here.

These days Warren is pushing for her wealth tax and teaming up with the real progressive leader in Congress, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on a $500 billion plan to wean the country off fossil fuels and onto public transportation as part of the Green New Deal.

In a sign of Warren’s waning political power, the plan has just 15 cosponsors — all Dems, of course — and almost no chance of passing the Senate. Warren is pressuring the Biden White House to include it in a sweeping infrastructure bill but it’s already getting pushback because of its high price tag.

Biden also hasn’t gotten on board with Warren’s idea to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt. And the Biden administration has made it pretty clear that the new president isn’t getting behind Warren’s signature proposal, the wealth tax.

“He had a different proposal he put forward than the one Sen. Warren has put forward,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said diplomatically a few days ago.

Ouch.

Is Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago open?

