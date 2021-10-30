A second location of In-N-Out, the popular California fast-food restaurant, has shut down by Contra Costa County officials after workers at the establishment did not enforce the vaccine mandate requirement for all diners.

Two weeks before, an In-N-Out location in San Francisco shut down for the same reason. An additional two locations have been issued warnings and fines for their failure to check a person’s vaccination status before entering the dining room.

On Tuesday, Contra Costa Environmental Health officials suspended the restaurant’s permit in Pleasant Hill, the agency said in a statement. They added that the same location received four citations in recent weeks and had been fined a total of $1,750 for the lack of vaccination verification. Officials called the restaurant’s practices “an immediate health hazard to the public.”

After the closure of the first In-N-Out location, the company’s Chief Legal and Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said that he supported the closures, adding that it isn’t the restaurant’s workers’ jobs to check vaccination cards and that they “refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

Since Aug. 20 in San Francisco, a strict vaccine mandate has been placed on dozens of businesses in the city including restaurants, bars, and other indoor gatherings, USA Today reported.

“Most businesses do comply with pandemic safety requirements, but the county has an ordinance that includes a progressive citation structure for businesses that repeatedly violate them,” CCEH said in a statement.

In-N-Out does have the ability to appeal the decision made by health officials, but the locations that was recently shut down must remain closed until “the hazard is abated.”

