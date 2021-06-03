Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced his candidacy for attorney general of Texas.
Bush made the announcement Wednesday night during a campaign rally at an Austin bar that he will challenge fellow Republican and incumbent Ken Paxton to fill one of the most high-profile attorney general positions in the nation.
“I am proud to announce I am a Republican candidate to be the next Texas attorney general,” he said.
The son of former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush openly attacked Paxton, 58, over his outstanding felony indictments for security fraud and an FBI investigation for abuse of power, stating, “We have a web of corruption and lies that affect one of the highest offices in our land and it’s time for a change.”
“Enough is enough, Ken,” he said. “You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. As a career politician for 20 years, it’s time for you to go.”
The state needs an attorney general who is beyond reproach and is “stacking up mug shots of hardened criminals and gangs and networks in our state, not an attorney general who is stacking up mug shots of himself,” he said.
Bush, 45, vowed to support conservative ideas, such as strengthening border security, defunding Texas cities that defund their police departments, supporting anti-abortion policies and battling so-called woke culture and critical race theory.
The Republican said Democrats are gearing up for this race as they see Paxton as vulnerable, which is why he is running against him.
He also aligned himself with former President Donald Trump, telling the crowd he is the only member of the Bush political family to support him.
“President Trump was absolutely right when he said ‘drain the swamp,'” Bush said, referring to a campaign motto of the former president. “Because we have way too much corruption in Washington, D.C.”
Ian Prior, Paxton’s campaign spokesman, responded to the announcement Wednesday, stating the attorney general has a “rock-solid conservative record.”
“From defeating Joe Biden’s dangerous executive order halting deportations of illegal aliens, to his willingness to stand up for secure elections, Ken Paxton has been and will continue to be the tip of the spear in protecting President Trump’s America First principles,” he said in a statement.
Bush, a veteran serving in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, was elected Texas land commissioner in 2014 and won re-election four years later.
He is also the nephew to former President George W. Bush and grandson to former President George H.W. Bush.
Nope—ready for the return of the Trumpster.
HE sounds like a good guy, but i will hold my opinion TILL I SEE PROOF on how he’s actually voted..
I want a Conservative as Attorney General in Texas. The last thing I want is a Bush. The Bushes idea of Conservatism is to be in love with illegal aliens. The Bushes are open borders, New World Order globalists. The Bushes are Republicans In Name Only.
no more bush.
I learned during my days in Texas that Ken Paxton is a great conservative Republican. I also have learned that the Bush family is populated with RINO’s.
I urge all Texans to re-elect Ken Paxton. You’ll be glad you did.
I HOPE you are right in that assessment.
Prescott Bush seams to be an ok guy. I think he must have done a decent job in his current position. BUT, NO! NEVER! Not another BUSH! I voted for both H.W. And W twice, mostly because the opposition was worse. But, after the behavior of that family towards Trump, not a penny, nir my vote!
So another crook like the rest of the family, want’s to stick his a– in to help destroy the country, we already have enough rino’s doing that.
“Enough is enough, Ken,” he said. “You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. As a career politician for 20 years, it’s time for you to go.”
Ha, ha, ha. Laugh my butt off. His great granddaddy, Prescott, helped fund Hitler, his granddaddy, Herbert Walker, ran drugs and guns under Reagan’s nose and called for the new world order. Neil Bush ran Silverado, https://www.nytimes.com/1990/07/13/business/a-45-million-loss-is-cited-on-loans-tied-to-neil-bush.html. Marvin was with security of the world trade towers at the time they were blown up, while Georgie, that coke sniffing alcoholic read My Pet Goat (fitting title). All the while the whole family cavorted with the Bin Laden family business. There is not enough space to list all of the Bush Crime Families’ scandals.
C’mon, Man!
The only family with more, is the clintons!
NO! No more Bushes.
He may have been the ONLY Bush to support Trump, BUT WHO is financially backing this effort? SOROS? Wouldn’t put anything past that. Ken Paxton MAY be riddled with corruption and ALL OF THAT is brought on by the left innuendos of manipulating the people. THIS IS JUST ANOTHER PLOY! George P. Bush should run for some other office and LEAVE Paxton TF alone. If Bush wants to prove he is NOT part of the SWAMP, then run AGAINST CORNYN, THE RINO, who wants to help DEMS take away our gun rights.
The Bushes are very decent people. I have always liked them. As a Texan, I also like the idea that George P. is half Mexican. Texas is full of Mexican Americans. I think they/we will feel more accepted and understood by someone like him. Don’t get me wrong. I am a solid Trump fan and all for Make America Great Again. I want what is best for this country. I believe George P. deserves a chance. He has been willing to declare that he is for Trump, even though the rest of his politically involved family is not. That takes courage, and that’s what we need! I can understand how the Bushes were very insulted with the demeaning things Trump said about them. However, Trump showed he was a fighter, and that is definitely what we need! Looks like George P. is also a fighter. I very much like the idea of him running! Ted Cruz is also a very decent man. He is one who was also highly insulted by Trump with accusations and shots aimed at Cruz’s wife and father. The difference between Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush (Geo. P.’s father), is that Ted Cruz made the decision to look past the insults and align himself with Trump because Ted knew Trump is what America needs. He put pride aside and chose love of country! It looks like George P. is doing the same thing. Like I said, I think George P. deserves a chance.
It doesn’t have anything to do with his Mexican mother for me. I have nothing against legal Americans with Mexican heritage. I would vote for Ted Cruz in a heartbeat. What I don’t like is the Bush famllies affection for ILLEGAL Mexicans and ILLEGAL everything else.
No P. for me. No more Bushes period. America is a big country. We don’t need family dynasties running it. We’re not a monarchy.
Ted Cruz is a very conservative man. That’s what I want, it doesn’t have to be Cruz, could be DeSantis, it could be Abbott but I want a conservative. NO Bushes.
I’m not sure that elections still count and I may have voted in my last one. It will take a genuine conservative to get me to cast another vote in a presidential election and even then, I have no reason whatsoever to think any national election will be fair.
I am sick to death of folk saying “WE need more X” representation.
You can bet your last dollar Bush’s are globalist’s and will sell this nation down the communist river!
Just what we don’t need. Another RINO Bush in politics. At least it isn’t a national office. It should take a few years before we have to be concerned about him.
I’m ready. Got my NO vote right here. I’m voting early!!!
Does this mean that if Bush wins he will be getting advice from another former attorney general, governor, and president? Bill Clinton is a family friend of the Bush’s.
NOPE….. No Way No how…… NOT after what he tried to do with the Alamo and his Cenotaph Debacle….
NO! NO! NO! No More!
NO MORE BUSHES, their socialist/NWO agenda is not something the world needs, enough damage has been done.