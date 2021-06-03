Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced his candidacy for attorney general of Texas.

Bush made the announcement Wednesday night during a campaign rally at an Austin bar that he will challenge fellow Republican and incumbent Ken Paxton to fill one of the most high-profile attorney general positions in the nation.

“I am proud to announce I am a Republican candidate to be the next Texas attorney general,” he said.

The son of former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush openly attacked Paxton, 58, over his outstanding felony indictments for security fraud and an FBI investigation for abuse of power, stating, “We have a web of corruption and lies that affect one of the highest offices in our land and it’s time for a change.”

“Enough is enough, Ken,” he said. “You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. As a career politician for 20 years, it’s time for you to go.”

The state needs an attorney general who is beyond reproach and is “stacking up mug shots of hardened criminals and gangs and networks in our state, not an attorney general who is stacking up mug shots of himself,” he said.

Bush, 45, vowed to support conservative ideas, such as strengthening border security, defunding Texas cities that defund their police departments, supporting anti-abortion policies and battling so-called woke culture and critical race theory.

The Republican said Democrats are gearing up for this race as they see Paxton as vulnerable, which is why he is running against him.

He also aligned himself with former President Donald Trump, telling the crowd he is the only member of the Bush political family to support him.

“President Trump was absolutely right when he said ‘drain the swamp,'” Bush said, referring to a campaign motto of the former president. “Because we have way too much corruption in Washington, D.C.”

Ian Prior, Paxton’s campaign spokesman, responded to the announcement Wednesday, stating the attorney general has a “rock-solid conservative record.”

“From defeating Joe Biden’s dangerous executive order halting deportations of illegal aliens, to his willingness to stand up for secure elections, Ken Paxton has been and will continue to be the tip of the spear in protecting President Trump’s America First principles,” he said in a statement.

Bush, a veteran serving in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, was elected Texas land commissioner in 2014 and won re-election four years later.

He is also the nephew to former President George W. Bush and grandson to former President George H.W. Bush.

