The FBI has identified those responsible for the ransomware attack that shuttered U.S. and Australian operations of major meat producer JBS as a Russian cybercriminal organization.
In a statement on Wednesday, the FBI named REvil, also know as Sodinokibi, as responsible for the Sunday attack against JBS, the world’s largest beef supplier, disrupting meat supply in both countries.
“We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice,” the FBI said. “We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyberactors accountable.”
Cybereason, a U.S.-based cybersecurity company, called REvil the “largest ransomware cartel” currently in operation. The company said it first encountered the group in April 2019 and analyzed its attacks to be “highly evasive and takes many measures to prevent its detection by antivirus and other means.”
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the Department of Homeland Security defines ransomware as a type of malicious cyberattack designed to encrypt files on a device to render it unusable. Once downloaded onto a device, those responsible then demand a ransom for decryption.
The White House said Tuesday it believes a criminal organization in Russia was responsible and was in contact with the Russian government about the matter.
The attack occurred weeks before Biden is scheduled to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, where the attacks and cybersecurity are expected to be discussed.
“It will be a topic of direct discussions with President Putin and President Biden,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a regular press briefing on Wednesday.
JBS said the attack affected some servers of its North American and Australian IT system. On Wednesday, it said it was on schedule to resume production at all their facilities Thursday after having made “significant progress in restoring our IT systems and returning to business as usual.”
“Today, the vast majority of our facilities resumed operations as we forecast yesterday, including all of our pork, poultry and prepared foods facilities around the world and the majority of our beef facilities in the U.S. and Australia,” JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said in a statement. “Given the progress our teams have made to address this situation, we anticipate operating at close to full capacity across our global operations tomorrow.”
The Biden administration has had to deal with several high-profile cyberattacks during its first few months in office.
Last month, Russian hackers targeted Colonial Pipeline with a ransomware attack that crippled its operations.
Russia-linked hackers responsible for the SolarWinds attack in December that infiltrated at least nine federal agencies also last month attacked some 150 governments and organizations through the use of emails spoofed to look like they were sent by the U.S. Agency for International Development.
On Wednesday, a ransomware attack disrupted ticket buying for a ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts.
Amid the attacks, the president on May 12 signed an executive order to improve the nation’s cybersecurity.
On Wednesday when asked about the Russian attack during a press conference, Biden said, “We’re looking closely at this issue.”
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
Organizations
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Pelosi needs to initiate an investigation to see if he is colluding.
Biden is a woos—all talk and no action when it comes to foreign policy.
SHE won’t dare initiate that.. HELL SHE probably doesn’t CARE that we’re keeping on getting hacked.
me thinks that his far left greenies are doing it.
You are VERY close. The entire communist (democrat) party is totally against oil and wants to force everyone to buy a piece of junk electric car. Shutting down oil drilling and pipelines works to their agenda, just like when the east coast pipeline went down a few weeks ago. The communist also want to put the meat industry out of business, which will destroy what little is left of the family farm, and force everyone to eat beans and potatoes 3 meals a day. And with these hackers doing this from Russia, it keeps the dummycrats from being blamed, even though they are in on the hacking. Found that out from the quack’s (Fauci) own words when it came out he was funding the Wuhan lab before covid was released on to the world. What we need is a full investigation into these events, but as long as the dummycrats are allowed to steal control of our government no investigation will take place.
Asking Camela.
He will do nothing, that’s why it will keep happening. I believe they have something on him and talentless Hunter. I also thinkThey also feel he is WEAK and is not the one running the show
The quid-pro-joe is a weakling, if he goes into that meeting with Putin he is going to get chewed up and spit out, we have a mouse going into a snake pit. The quid-pro-joe is not and will never be ready for any talks with any foreign leaders for any reason. The only thing that quid-pro-joe might do is get this country into another shooting war and with all he has done to sabotage the military we are already at a serious disadvantage because of quid-pro-joes attitude towards this country. The quid-pro-joe prefers to be in bed with china.
YOU can bet if Trump was still in office, SOMETHING WOULD BE DONE…
What is Biden doing?
Probably sitting in his pajamas with the feet, eating a box of animal crackers and sipping hot cocoa.
That’s all he’s capable of.
Hahahahahahaha that would be a good one if he knew what the animal crackers were for and what the hot cocoa was for, he might be found playing zoo with the crackers and wanting a glass of milk as well
What will Biden do?
Suck his thumb then pull up his blan-kee and take (another) nap.
He will probably ask the Russians for a pay raise!
I wouldn’t be shocked to hear he’s already GOTTEN his kickbacks from this.
Had this happened on Trump’s watch, you could bet the farm that Pelosi and Schumer would be launching the mother of all witch hunts.
WILL BE A TOPIC? Now is the time set things straight, no wishy washy we’ll take care of it! The old HOT line should be revved up.
The ‘Trump” Hot line has been re-configured to only contact the order desk at “Little Princess Ice Creamery”.
TO me, the solution, would be to find WHAT BUILDING(S) These hacker groups are using, and SEND A BLOODY Tommahawk missile into them… NO WARNING. No heads up.
JUST flatten the damn place.
“Amid the attacks, the president on May 12 signed an executive order to improve the nation’s cybersecurity.”
Bippity, Boppity, Biden!
“All done here!…Where’s that ice cream and those little girls?”
You mean the Russian section of the FBI & Russian section of the CUIA & other agents of traitor Joe Biden ? ? ? ? ?