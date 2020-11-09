NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — President Trump’s Nevada legal team beefed up its legal challenge to mail-in ballot signature verification in the state with startling claims of voter and ballot fraud.
Among the allegations: dead voters, votes from thousands who no longer live in Nevada, and a van marked “Biden-Harris” full of opened mail-in ballots.
Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is helping Trump’s legal effort in the state, detailed grievances that the campaign has with mail-in ballot signature verification in Clark County, Nevada, which accounts for the vast majority of voters in the state.
Well, it appears that the dishonest Democrats have managed to drag their anemic and easily confused presidential candidate across the finish line to win the election. It is difficult for any informed, unbiased, intelligent, and critical thinking individual to believe that Hidin’ Joe Biden, who conducted the most reclusive, uninspiring, ill-defined, and incoherent campaign in the history of presidential campaigns, could win the election without the assistance of widespread election and voter fraud. Democrats have decades of experience manipulating election results to favor their candidates so it is certainly reasonable to suspect they may have done the same thing for the extremely lackluster Biden-Harris ticket. Republicans need to aggressively investigate all allegations of voting irregularities and refer any suspected criminal activity to the courts for resolution.