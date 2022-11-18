US President Joe Biden told Russian cameraman Yuri Sholmov that he was “worried” about his bulging biceps, and that he hoped the Russian was “on the same side” as him.

Sholmov, a camera operator with Channel One Russia, met Biden and a number of other Western leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday. Biden, who has boasted of his physical fitness throughout his political career, made a beeline for the Russian’s “guns.”

“By the way, I very much worry about this guy’s biceps,” Biden said as he pointed to Sholmov. “His biceps are as big as my calves,” he continued. “There’s a man. I hope we’re on the same side.”

Informed that Sholmov was in fact Russian, Biden remarked “I don’t care who he is. He’s got some real biceps. We call ’em guns.”

— Read more at the Russia Herald

————————————————

First, you will see some of Biden’s oldies but goodies.

