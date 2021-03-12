Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? That’s what Sen. Ted Cruz claimed when Joe Biden’s massive, wasteful coronavirus spending bill was debated on the Senate floor. Democrat Dick Durbin called Cruz a liar. Newsweek Magazine jumped in with a “fact check” and judged Cruz’s comments to be false. Guess what happened next?

It is true that millions of illegal aliens will be getting taxpayer-funded stimulus checks. Newsweek was forced to issue a correction. Do you think Dick Durbin will issue one too?

Tucker Carlson is under attack from woke military leaders. Plus, Joe Biden’s southern border coordinator says the crisis at the border is because of “hope.”

Check out today’s show for all the details.

