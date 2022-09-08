Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.

She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement.

The announcement came hours after the palace said the monarch had been placed under medical supervision because doctors were concerned for her health.

Members of the Royal Family travelled to Scotland to be at the bedside of the monarch.

