He ain’t messing around with Texas.
Mayor Adams declined an invitation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to check out the state’s southern border after accusing the Republican leader of trying to pawn off asylum-seeking immigrants on the Big Apple.
Adams began verbally sparring with the Republican governor last month when he said the Texas and Arizona state governments were giving asylum seekers “one-way” bus tickets to the city. Abbott has responded that the Lone Star state has “bused thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C.,” but none to New York City.
NEW: CBP agents at the Nogales, AZ port of entry made 4 major fentanyl busts in a 1 week span.
– 320,000 fentanyl pills on 7/23
– 150,000 fentanyl pills on 7/23
– 28,000 fentanyl pills on 7/28
– 210,000 fentanyl pills on 7/30.
All hidden in different ways by smugglers. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/e27VSS18Cj
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2022
In his Aug. 1 letter to Adams, which he also sent to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Abbott blamed President Biden for creating a “crisis” at the border, saying that he’s “watched illegal crossings hit record highs” during Biden’s time as commander-in-chief.
“In the absence of federal action, I have deployed unprecedented resources to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal immigration,” he wrote. “Texas has spent over $3 billion in the past 18 months to curtail the devastation felt by our communities large and small.”
BREAKING: One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZjZIygarAv
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022
Then, in what appears to be a back-handed compliment, Abbott praises Adams’ “recent interest in this historic and preventable crisis.”
“As Governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action,” he continued. “I also ask you to join me in requesting President Biden secure the border and put an end to this disastrous crisis.”
For weeks, Adams has been calling on Biden’s administration to send the city more money to house an influx of asylum seekers. But he’s also criticized the Republican-dominated border state, which he has said isn’t doing enough to help people fleeing danger and harsh conditions in their native countries.
“Instead of a photo-op at the border, we hope Governor Abbott will focus his energy and resources on providing support and resources to asylum seekers in Texas as we have been hard at work doing in New York City,” Adams spokesman Fabien Levy said in a written statement. “We continue to work with federal partners to receive additional financial resources immediately, but will never turn our backs on those in need who are arriving here.”
** “after accusing the Republican leader of trying to pawn off asylum-seeking immigrants on the Big Apple.”
** ““We continue to (beg) work with federal partners to receive additional (taxpayer) financial resources immediately, but will never turn our backs on those in need who are arriving here.”
Typical treasonous Democrat weasel words.
Typical leftist double speak.
The border States need to defy slo jo’s executive orders which opened the border, and just send the illegals right back over the border to mexico. And screw mexico and slo jo. Deport the 4 million who have all ready broken our laws by coming here.
That’s a good plan, but Biden and the left wing democrats would find some way to prevent them from getting rid of the invasion of all those illegals. They seem to worry more about the illegals than they do our own citizens. Why is it that the liberal democrats, and those people illegally coming into this country, seem to think that everybody has a right to come to this country, with no controls or restrictions?
That’s why i say declare a STATEWIDE emergency, and give FULL AUTHORITY TO the state national guard, to start using LIVE AMMO< to defend that border!
No, Mr Adams, if that were the case, you would seize the opportunity. It is gutlessness on your part because you do not want to observe the reality of what is going on.
Like most liberals they have their head in the sand and only pull it out to blame conservatives for everything, then put their head back in the sand,
That’s because they REFUSE TO SEE IT as a problem..
adams may not be of even normal intelligence. he parties down while new york city is becoming rat fodder and hasn’t shown any ability to deal with the abysmal reality of a crime infested sewer that was once the city on a hill. he is afraid to go to texas. he fears being asked questions about what is happening at our border. he has no answers to anything. he uses no initiative. and he is untroubled by all of it and unteachable. he lied to get elected. then hid before the election behind a wall of silence. what a sorry mess.
adams is just as bad as deblasio all i can say is suffer nyc.
Nobody who stops up the toilet wants to go back into the loo to claim it…..
Democrats lie, soil, destroy the quality of life to millions for their own enrichment. Wake up America!
Keep busing them to EVERY sanctuary city as fast as they can!!! These demonrats have unilaterally designated their cities and now is the best time to educate themselves on the “for every action there is a reaction” rule of life!! They should have been more careful with their wishful designations.
Arizona should buss all the illegals they get to Pelosi’s home. Maybe she will invite them in for designer ice cream. The over flow can go to Gavins’ and Schiff’s houses for cake!
Don’t forget newsome’s home!
Well, well, well New York voters. Looks like those chickens are coming home to roost! See, down here in Texas, we see the thousands and thousands of illegals pouring in to our state and country. You voted for emotion and drama, and ended up with a ‘sanctuary city.’ But, only on paper, because you really didn’t mean it. NOW, your city is filling up with illegals! Oh, but, you can’t have that. Keep voting Democrat, you loser’s!
I’d say that the millions spent by Pelosi going to Taiwan is MUCH more of an outrageous Photo Op than any Liberal mayor taking time to go see where the people are coming from that are so “inconvenient” for them…
you want ’em you got ’em, get them out of Arizona too Ducey………
So Mayor Adams, you do not wish to visit the border, yet you are you saying getting an unexpected increase to your local population of a few thousand indigent people has caused you and your city of millions a strain of your resources?
Imagine that.
Maybe now you can appreciate how much smaller towns of 10-50 thousand are experiencing strains to their resources when thousands of illegals are dropped off in their town centers without any prior warning in the dark of the of the night or pre-dawn.
In some cases increasing the town population as much a 50%!
Overnight!
Deal with it Mayor, you wanted New York City designated a sanctuary city.
So be a sanctuary to these poor “asylum seekers.”
The same for you in DC, Mayor Bowser. Step up and shower them with your compassion.
You said nothing helpful before, and scolded and chided anyone who complained about their increased burdens over the last year and a half plus…
Share the wealth of cultural diversity.
And: Congratulations! You are now officially a border city.
Send the next horde to San Francisco…it’s already a lost cause.
Scumbag boi is too busy giving illegals the vote to go down and see SLO JOE’S drugs coming across. Hmmmm. How much is the Big Guy getting from XI to allow this farce??
LOL! He is too much of a coward to visit the border! Like all looser dim dems he just wants to collect his money and do nothing! You want it you got it looser!!
Like all good democrats, open to all opinions and viewpoints as long as they are his,