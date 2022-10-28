(EFE).- The world is facing the “most dangerous and unpredictable decade” since World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

“The world is at a historic turning point, the most dangerous and unpredictable decade since the time of World War II awaits it,” the head of the Kremlin told the 19th plenary session of the Valdai discussion club, a Moscow-based think tank.

During his speech, which lasted for more than half an hour and was followed by a question session, the Russian president spared no words in criticizing the West and the unipolar world, which has come to an end, he said.

“He who sows wind, reaps storms,” he warned.

Western countries, Putin added, will have to start talking “on an equal footing” with the rest of the world about “a common future.”

“And the sooner they do that, the better,” he said.

According to Putin, Russia as “an independent and unique civilization, has never considered itself and does not consider itself an enemy of the West,” nor is it “challenging the Western elites” or wants to take the place of a “hegemonic power” in the new world order.

“Russia is not proposing to replace unipolarity with bipolarity, tripolarity. Replacing the dominance of the West with the dominance of the East, North or South – this would inevitably lead to a new dead end,” he said.

He also called for the diversity of the world to be better reflected at the United Nations, including the Security Council.

“We need to think about how the structure of the UN and the Security Council should better reflect the diversity of the world’s regions,” he said.EFE

