New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a Manhattan judge Thursday to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 every day until he turns over documents in her civil probe of his business dealings.

Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron in February ordered Trump and his adult children to comply with the AG’s subpoenas to testify in her civil investigation and provide the office with outstanding documentation by March 31.

The Trump kids are appealing the judge’s decision ordering them to testify. As for the documents, the AG says Trump has not complied “at all,” and is in violation of the judge’s order.

“But rather than ‘comply in full’ with the court’s unambiguous directive by producing all responsive documents by March 31, Mr. Trump did not comply at all,” wrote lawyers for the AG.

“Mr. Trump further asserted, subject to his objections, that he would not produce any documents” in response to the subpoena because his lawyers couldn’t find them, James’ lawyers added.

Trump said if the documents do exist, the AG “will just have to wait until the Trump Organization completes its production to get them,” the filing states.

James’ civil probe is examining whether Trump and his company manipulated the value of properties to tax authorities, lenders, and insurers to enrich themselves with favorable loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions, according to court filings.

The probe could result in a civil lawsuit against Trump, his company, and his kids.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

