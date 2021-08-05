White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said that sexual harassment allegations against President Biden have been “heavily litigated” when pressed on whether Biden’s accusers deserve an independent investigation as was afforded to women who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of harassment.

Biden has been accused of skinny-dipping in front of female Secret Service agents and his former Senate aide Tara Reade accused him of a 1993 sexual assault, The Post noted to Psaki at her daily press briefing. Many women went to the New York Times and Washington Post during the 2020 campaign to say Biden’s unwanted touching upset them.

– Read more at the NY Post

——————

Tara Reade Accuses Psaki Of ‘Misleading The Public’ By Saying Her Allegations Were ‘Heavily Litigated During The Campaign’

President Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Jen Psaki misled the public and lied when the White House press secretary said that #MeToo allegations against the president were “heavily litigated during the campaign.”

“There’s been no litigation, there’s been no investigation,” Reade told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “That’s a lie. That’s misleading the public. She should take that statement back.”

– Read more at The Daily Caller

Asked by @NYPost's @StevenNelson10 if there should be an independent investigation of President Biden for his treatment of women, Jen Psaki says he's "been clear and outspoken about the importance of women" and claims against him were "heavily litigated during the campaign." pic.twitter.com/zyD7s9YVNa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 4, 2021

There should “absolutely” be an investigation into Biden’s conduct, Reade tells me. “I’ve already said multiple times I will go under oath and I will testify to what I endured regarding sexual harassment and sexual assault in 1993.”https://t.co/CV1U297SHr — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 4, 2021

Biden has long been known for inappropriate contact with women and girls. Even Hillary wasn’t exempt.



Will anyone question Ms. Psaki about this incident from 2015?

REMEMBER HER? Girl Who Was Touched By Biden In Viral Video is All Grown Up, Confirms Biden Groped Her, Pinched Her Nipple