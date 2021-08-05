Democratic lawmakers in New York are pressuring their state to ban Chick-fil-A from building any restaurants down a major new tollway because the popular Christian food chain has donated to pro-family groups that have stood against LGBTQ activism.

New York Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D-Rochester) and two other state legislators sent a letter to the head of the New York State Thruway Authority last month, calling it to end its plans – as part of a $450 million modernization project – that permit Chick-fil-A to open its fast-food eateries along the highway.

The three openly “gay” Democrats signing the letter include assemblymembers Danny O’Donnell and Debora Glick, with Branson being particularly upset that Chick-fil-A has contributed to organizations that have opposed same-sex marriage.

“Chick-fil-A – through the charitable wing of its business – has a history of donating millions of dollars to organizations that are discriminatory and anti-LGBTQ organizations,” Bronson said, according to Rochester First.

The LGBTQ activist also took to social media to garner support in his attempt to cancel Chick-fil-A from running its business along the highway, which includes plans for Popeye’s and Panera Bread restaurants.

“After years of millions in donations to organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights, the decision to approve @ChickfilA as an approved concession at our rest stops is concerning to say the least,” Branson tweeted July 10. “It’s time the @NYSThruway re-examine this choice.”

Bronson’s letter takes particular issue with Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy for opposing the legalization of same-sex “marriage” and notes how his Georgia-based company has supported the Salvation Army, accusing the restaurant chain of having “a long and controversial history” because of its stance supporting biblical values.

“This move by the Thruway Authority strikes us as sending a message to LGBTQ+ communities that it doesn’t share the same commitment to their civil rights as New York State,” the letter charges. “We are requesting that you re-examine the list of approved concessions for these rest spots considering Chick-fil-A’s action against the LGBTQ+ community.”

Chick-fil-A: We serve all with dignity, respect

Closing every Sunday to allow its employees to worship with their families, Chick-fil-A is owned by a devoutly Christian family devoted to living by biblical values.

“[The corporate purpose of Chick-fil-A is] to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A,” the company’s website states.

It has also made it very clear that its restaurants do not discriminate.

“We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants,” Chick-fil-A impressed to Fox Business in a statement. “We are proud to be represented by more than 200,000 diverse team members nationwide, and we strive to be a positive influence in our local communities.”

Bad argument by Dems …

Despite the Democrats’ call to discriminate against Chick-fil-A, NYS Thruway Authority deputy director of media relations and Ccmmunications Jonathan Dougherty appeared not to be swayed by their plea.

“There are no state taxpayer dollars or toll-payer funds supporting the redevelopment of the Thruway’s 27 service areas,” Dougherty explained in a statement, according to News10. “Every restaurant brand included by Empire State Thruway Partners has a contractual responsibility, and is legally required, under New York State law – including the New York State Human Rights Law and Executive Orders – to adhere to the inclusive and non-discriminatory standards that New York State embraces.”

The New York Democrats are essentially attempting to deny New Yorkers America’s number-one choice when it comes to fast food.

“Chick-fil-A this year was named America’s favorite restaurant in the American Customer Satisfaction Index poll of customers – marking the seventh straight year it led that survey,” Christian Headlines noted.

Meanwhile, Burger King attempted to take a shot at Chick-fil-A’s Christian values by announcing its plans to donate money made from its new chicken sandwich to an LGBTQ organization, News10 reported.

