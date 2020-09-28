Musician John Legend said he will consider leaving the US if President Donald Trump is reelected, and believes other Americans will do the same,the Hillreported.
Legend told Cosmopolitan magazine that he and his wife were “born and raised” in the US, and that “all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one is supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.”
“I think [Trump’s] handling of the pandemic has been embarrassing to the entire nation and has caused so much loss of life , that was preventable,” continued Legend.
Legend believes that if Trump is elected, many Americans will start to consider emigrating, according to the Hill. He went on to say that he does not know if the US would “be a democracy” if Trump wins another four years.
Expressing some optimism, Legend said that he believes that Trump will not be reelected because Americans are finished with Trump’s “daily efforts to destroy democracy and the free press.”
Legend and Trump clashed in the past, with Trump tweeting that legend is “boring” and Legend saying that Trump’s leadership is “embarrassing.”
(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2020 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
AND Who cares.. I say bye bye.. take all your lying liberal friends with you… We don’t need people here who want to destroy this country and shove it into hell…
GOD BLESS TRUMP
ANYONE WHO CARES AT ALL ABOUT THIS COUNTRY, MUST STAND TOGETHER AND GET OUT AND VOTE FOR TRUMP KAG!!!
ALL I CAN SAY THERE ARE 195 OTHER COUNTRIES PICK ONE AND LEAVE, GOOD BYE!!!!!
Another Liberal Legend in his own mind that is fit only to lead his people ,,,,,,back to the John,,,,, born and raised in the land of drugs, destined for an American Michael Jackson Never Never land exit.
Just for the sake of asking – Who the hell is this guy? The article says “musician”, but when I went to college that was just a euphemism for unemployed. Is he in some band? A concert pianist? Why would he believe anyone should care what he thinks? All I know is “Legend” can’t be his real name, since neither I, nor anyone I know, has ever heard of him…
Honestly, when these people say this, it should be considered a BINDING CONTRACT.
John Legend in Your Own Mind,
In that a democracy is merely legal mob rule, the best thing that can happen is for it to be prevented or destroyed in favor of our Founders creation of a Constitutional Republic ruled by law. Try Liberia and take Babs Streisand, Madonna and all the rest of your useless fellow travelers. Bon voyage!
Like we never heard this before.
Who needs people like this. They come here for one purpose only. They come here to get rich and fill their pockets. They care less about this country and what it has taken to get it to where we are today.
Sorry any American citizen would find room in their heart to make such a statement. We ( BIPOC and the 18th, 19th and 20th century European immigrant descendants ) would do well to pray for peace. We are all immigrants one way or another and should find a way to settle our differences and redirect our interest on what we have in common. Intrinsically, we are ALL the same. Pray for peace
Democrats do this every election. They never leave. Seriously, how many people change their vote over John Legend? So much ego, so few brains.
I don’t think anyone could care less. I’ll chip in on his one way ticket! He stinks anyway.
True to his word, Alec Baldwin left the U.S. after Bush 43’s election. Problem was, he came back. Yep, he went to Paris for a couple of weeks and sadly, returned. If John Legend left would anyone even notice?
Did the French ask him to leave? It probably doesn’t take Alec long to wear out his welcome, wherever he is…
He gave up on France LOL.
From my understanding, if the reports are true, he and his wife are known pedophiles along with many others in Hollywood. If he and his wife leave, it won’t be because of Trump, it will be for crimes against children.
Adios! Nice stage name though.
Who in the hell is John Legend? A rapper . . . ? Bye Bye legend in your own mind.
These fake-assed Hollywood types always SAY this ****, but never mean it. Legend’s “career” would tank if he lived anywhere else. Plus we had zero people leave who said they would in 2016. If you had any balls you would actually do what you said you would. How many people are going to change their vote because “Oooooh, we can’t lose John Legend.” ZERO!! So shut TFU John!. See if you can get the Rock to join you since he loves Biden too.
Any and all who wish to do so are welcome and encouraged to leave America for whatever nation the think is better. If any of these are not sure where to go, I highly recommend North Korea where all of the Socialst Utopia is fully in operation.
Pack light. Don’t come back. You will not be missed. GO NOW.
I am still waiting for the people who promised FOUR YEARS AGO to leave America if Trump was elected in 2016.
Bye bye John, take w/take gopher face wife w/you. The List is coming out.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE follow through .. this punk and his thoroughly ignorant wife is simply disgusting AND he is probably my least favorite singer, the guy redefines boring and bad voice and music.. but boring is the 1st adjective that fits… and this guy is funny looking
can you imagine this nerd in HS or MS?
I will contribute $10 to your one way ticket to Cuba or Venezuela, if you renounce your citizenship, and leave your passport at the departure gate.
I am waiting for your answer.
Well it’s about time. I think of a country where they could go….
I would certainly contribute to a GoFundMe account, as would millions of other Patriots, to send these ungrateful souls elsewhere.
We got the same line of BS from a bunch of hollywood loons last time and sad to say, not a damn one of them left. These people need to understand, they are only a “legend in their own mind” the rest of us understand, the only difference between them and a trained monkey is the amount of money they make, the instant we turn off the TV, they cease to exist.
Don’t let the door hit you in the ***!
It is amazing how ill-informed these so called celebrities are. John, it is your belief in your Democrats that thwart the constitution and sabotage our country every single day. And if you want to leave, go ahead. No one will care. Quite frankly, I think your music isn’t all that great.
Legend ain’t no legend. Most people have no idea who he is, but if he decides to leave, I will pay his one way air fare to Cuba or Venezuela.
And his dog and goat!
Please leave ‘Legend in your own mind’, along with your ‘useful idiot’ bros; it will improve the potential of our gene-pool…
Please leave, and don’t forget to take your skank-*** wife chrissy with you.
Good Riddance!!
Is this supposed to be some kind of threat; like how can our constitutional democracy continue to operate without the brilliant guidance of John Legend????
I don’t understand how this will make a whit of difference in my life.
Why WAIT?
Don’t let the door hit you in the ***, on the way out!
Every single election we hear these promises and NEVER has any one of them kept it. Liars them all.
Who’s john legend never heard of her! Before the last election we heard thus from how many celebs and they never left, well I say if TRUMP wins again let’s get together and throw these creations out, that’s right we pack them up give them a one way ticket to Antarctica and send them on the way, if the can’t stand the cold then don’t stand outside. Those that threaten to leave every time someone they don’t like is elected well that just shows just how pitiful these so called celebs really are. There is not one celeb that has an ounce of integrity! They are all self serving self important self indulging creatures that only think about themselves and only themselves.]]
News Flash!!!! Most of America doesn’t give a rats tail about your opinion. Well maybe they do… & will express their opinion by boycotting any TV shows, music, books etc. that you & your wife appear in. Please leave now & take Whoopie Goldberg, Roseanne Barr, Barbara Streisand and the other Libs with you. I hear Iran is a great place to live where you can express your views against the government & their leaders. They are very tolerant over there.
You are a hypocrite & liar & just like all the rest of the liberal retards who never left the USA when their political choice was not elected. You will stay. You will stay because America is the greatest country on earth. Please leave….America would be a better place without you.