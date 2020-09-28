WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has sent a letter asking all Democrats to ignore the urge to attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the basis of her strong Christian faith.
Hawley sent the letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
“There is a long history of anti-Catholic hatred by some in this country, and a growing tide of anti-religious animus on the Left now, and I hope you and your colleagues will not play any further part in it,” Hawley said. “These attacks and insinuations remain disgusting. Religious bigotry has no place in the United States Senate. I ask that you and all your colleagues reject your past acts of intolerance, and commit to considering Judge Barrett’s nomination on the merits of her qualifications, not by slandering her faith—and the faith of millions of Americans.”
Now it’s time for the Democrats to swear off their religious bigotry. I call on every Senate Democrat to stop the anti-Catholic, anti-faith attacks on #AmyConeyBarrett. There’s a long history of anti-Catholic bigotry – Dems shouldn’t be part of it any longer pic.twitter.com/MmYLOv86Wg
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 26, 2020
This week, Democrats questioned her religious beliefs about marriage, about child rearing, about her relationship to the Vatican. Just today, Durbin absurdly suggested she might somehow violate the Constitution’s bar on religious tests for office. All this is bigotry
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 27, 2020
Hawley specifically cites an instance of a “personal attack” regarding Barrett’s faith during her nomination hearing for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
He said Senator Dianne Feinstein “told Judge Barrett in her previous hearings that “the dogma lives loudly within you,” a clear and condescending disparagement of Judge Barrett’s Catholicism. Senator Feinstein was not alone. Senator Durbin also interrogated Judge Barrett’s religious beliefs and asked whether she was an “orthodox Catholic.” And Senator Hirono suggested that Judge Barrett would not simply be a federal judge, but a “Catholic judge,” who might not be able to follow the law.”
Let’s review. At Barrett’s last confirmation hearing, Mazie Hirono told Barrett she worried Barrett would be a “Catholic judge.” Dick Durbin asked Barrett if she was an “orthodox Catholic.” Diane Feinstein said she opposed Barrett because “the dogma lives loudly within you.” https://t.co/PcM1vOBQMl
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 27, 2020
Nice effort, Hawley. The anti-God party can’t help itself. After all, they booed God, they won’t be afraid to boo a decent judge.
Article VI, paragraph 3 clearly states “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” When Frankenfeinstein’s CARma attempts again to run over Barrett’s accused Catholic DOGma, she just needs to remind the fools that by asking this very question is an act of breaking the Constitutional law and if nominated and confirmed would do a strict interpretation of the Constitution as written to evoke the penalties fit for a law-defying Senator whose own divisive religion of secular socialism that SHE worships, should never be elevated over the Christian religion of others that has united our people in the past.
As I remember, the great Liberal icons, the Kennedy clan were Catholic, weren’t they? What’s different other than the fact that Judge Barrett is an ethical, honest, Conservative woman? I’m sure that treating her the way Justice Kavanaugh was treated will help the CPUSA tremendously with the women’s vote come November.
Nah, they were of the “I can sin all I want all week because I’m going to confession Saturday, mass Sunday, then repeat Monday” variety of Catholic while Judge Barrett is of the “I need to obey the teachings of the church but when I fail then I need to repent of my sin and not repeat it” variety of Catholic. Oh, that’s too long. Let’s try and shorten this… they were unbelieving hypocrites while she is a woman of faith. Yeah, that’s pithier!
Nice try Josh, but they have sent edicts all over this country to shut down churches since March. They aren’t about to allow this “Arrow in their Quiver” to not be used in the hearings. They believe the people will be impressed with their doubling, tripling down on freedom of religion. Not these Marxists. They are rabid and vicious and will lie, cheat, misrepresent, accuse falsely, deceive anyone, and I do mean anyone who gets in their way of their goal of the destruction of the United States of America. Remember what Karl Marx said, “Religion is the Opiate of the people.” This is the Marxists mantra.
Any inappropriate questions or statements made by the Dems will only serve to turn more people into Trump supporters.
The Dems are their own worst enemies and I smile to watch them self-destruct.
First of all, why should religion be a problem since 6 of 9 justices will be Catholic if Barrett is approved? BUT one has to wonder with all the different religions in the U.S., why would the Supreme Court be dominated by Catholics?
Well rhe satan worshipping DEMONcrats did it again they are attacking a person’s religion to get what andcwho they want, there is not one person in the house of reps that is not a demon worshiper, just look at the ones that are going after thus judges religion, and you can tell just what type of petson that is. All it takes is one look at the names mazie whorino then that cocky schemer the thst gas proven it hatred of all things good, that dianne frankenstein well that one only has gate for anything and anyone that is in any way religious, and that nasty pislousi is one of the worst satan worshippers there is in all of congress, nasty well that one. Goes after churches every chance it gets, nasty can no longer be considered human but has turned itself over to the hate that satan gas for people. Yeah it sure looks as if the satan worshipping DEMONcrats are out in full force all riding their brooms.
Amy Barrett should have a very concisely worded reply if any question concerning her religion or practice of it comes up. Much akin to citing the Fifth Amendment in court cases, “I decline to answer on the grounds it may tend to incriminate me etc.!” Something like, ” Since under Article VI, Clause 3, of The Constitution ‘no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office of public Trust’, the question is inappropriate during this hearing and therefore not to be answered!” I’m sure a lawyer, professor, and judge can come up with a suitable statement to put the liberal asker in a proper place.
Asking Democrats not to attack religion (other than their own Satanism) is like asking Nabisco not to put the cream in the Oreo cookies.
Hmmm, let’s see… I seem to recall reading something about this in the Constitution… oh, THERE it is! “The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the members of the several state legislatures, and all executive and judicial officers, both of the United States and of the several states, shall be bound by oath or affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”
Who here remembers Biden’s Ginsburg rule where she did not have to answer questions about things that might come up before the court? How about Barrett rule where she refuses to answer any question that could be construed as an unconstitutional religious test?