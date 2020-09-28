WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has sent a letter asking all Democrats to ignore the urge to attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the basis of her strong Christian faith.

Hawley sent the letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“There is a long history of anti-Catholic hatred by some in this country, and a growing tide of anti-religious animus on the Left now, and I hope you and your colleagues will not play any further part in it,” Hawley said. “These attacks and insinuations remain disgusting. Religious bigotry has no place in the United States Senate. I ask that you and all your colleagues reject your past acts of intolerance, and commit to considering Judge Barrett’s nomination on the merits of her qualifications, not by slandering her faith—and the faith of millions of Americans.”

Now it’s time for the Democrats to swear off their religious bigotry. I call on every Senate Democrat to stop the anti-Catholic, anti-faith attacks on #AmyConeyBarrett. There’s a long history of anti-Catholic bigotry – Dems shouldn’t be part of it any longer pic.twitter.com/MmYLOv86Wg — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 26, 2020

This week, Democrats questioned her religious beliefs about marriage, about child rearing, about her relationship to the Vatican. Just today, Durbin absurdly suggested she might somehow violate the Constitution’s bar on religious tests for office. All this is bigotry — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 27, 2020

Hawley specifically cites an instance of a “personal attack” regarding Barrett’s faith during her nomination hearing for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

He said Senator Dianne Feinstein “told Judge Barrett in her previous hearings that “the dogma lives loudly within you,” a clear and condescending disparagement of Judge Barrett’s Catholicism. Senator Feinstein was not alone. Senator Durbin also interrogated Judge Barrett’s religious beliefs and asked whether she was an “orthodox Catholic.” And Senator Hirono suggested that Judge Barrett would not simply be a federal judge, but a “Catholic judge,” who might not be able to follow the law.”

Let’s review. At Barrett’s last confirmation hearing, Mazie Hirono told Barrett she worried Barrett would be a “Catholic judge.” Dick Durbin asked Barrett if she was an “orthodox Catholic.” Diane Feinstein said she opposed Barrett because “the dogma lives loudly within you.” https://t.co/PcM1vOBQMl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 27, 2020

