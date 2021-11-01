Responding to comments from the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) director, David Beasley, who told CNN that global hunger could be solved a “one-time” payment from some of the world’s wealthiest people, Elon Musk tweeted: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO followed up Sunday morning with: “But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

Beasley cited Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as two of the most wealthy individuals, and said:”$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated.”

$6bn is around 2 per cent of Musk’s estimated $300bn wealth, and Beasley responded to by offering to come meet Musk.

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear! — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

