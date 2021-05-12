As tensions rise throughout Israel – with rockets being aimed at Jerusalem and now Tel Aviv, violent riots engulfing the country and world leaders condemning both sides for the conflict – the conflict is beginning to spew over onto American streets, with pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests are breaking out across the United States. On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protesters held a demonstration outside the Israeli consulate in Manhattan, New York. Hundreds gathered for the demonstration to voice their condemnation of Israel, blaming it for the recent escalations, in support of the Palestinian people.

The demonstration, dubbed the “Emergency Rally for Palestine,” featured a flyer that instructs pro-Palestinian protesters to show up in masses at the Israeli consulate in New York. The word “Israeli” was crossed out in the flyer, however. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” it read. Embassy staff were sent home on Tuesday due to safety concerns, according to Fox News. A smaller group of pro-Palestinian protesters ended up clashing with a contingent of counter pro-Israel demonstrators positioned along the marching route of the “Emergency Rally for Palestine” protest, which ran down 42nd Street. Both sides of protesters, who were each barricaded off from one another, lunged past police officers to attack one another after a heated exchange of words took place.

In video posted on social media, the two sides could be seen going at it, exchanging verbal assaults, when finally a male pro-Palestinian protesters broke through barricades and police officers to attack a pro-Israel protester. The assault sent three bystanders from the pro-Israel side, who were caught up in the scuffle, to the floor after losing their balance in the skirmish. Tensions boiled over into the streets as the fight ended up sparking other scattered scuffles around the scene. In another video, a man covered in blood was seen being escorted by police to safety after a chair was allegedly thrown at him for making distasteful comments towards pro-Palestinian protesters, according to social media reports.

According to one protester, a passer by made really hateful comments towards free Palestine protesters which allegedly lead to one throwing a chair at this man as he was mobbed by others. He was eventually lead into a store by an officer after being chased pic.twitter.com/CMc1Z89Ulk — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) May 11, 2021

A subsequent video shows police arresting the alleged suspect on suspicion of throwing the chair at the pro-Israel protester. More pro-Israel protests are scheduled for Wednesday, in cities across the United States; Arizona, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Cleveland, Colorado, Florida, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando and Seattle. Pro-Palestinian protests are scheduled to take place across the world, with protests to take place in the US, Canada, UK and across Europe. A second rally in New York is scheduled for Wednesday.

