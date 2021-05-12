At first glance, the signs of an “awakening” within the national Republican Party seem encouraging. But in many ways they are also misleading. It is important for Americans to fully grasp what is going on there, so that the mistakes of the past, which led to a 2017 Republican Party that was poised to do great things on behalf of the Nation, but instead worked overtime to betray President Trump and the American people, are not repeated. Some inside the Beltway are sincerely attempting to get back in touch with the American people, while others are going right back to their former roles of playing “opposition party” while deliberately accomplishing nothing.

Among the most duplicitous of political players is House Minority “Leader” Kevin McCarthy (R.-CA), who sent phony shock waves throughout conservative media last week by announcing his support of New York Representative Elise Stefanik to replace Wyoming RINO Liz Cheney in her position as the “Number 3” Republican in the House of Representatives. Of course Stefanik would be a marked improvement over Cheney. Few conscious Republicans wouldn’t. But between McCarthy’s reasoning, and Stefanik’s reaction, it is abundantly clear that the “Establishment” is only attempting to bolster its own interests. The platitudes have not changed.

It is no secret that Cheney has been a long-standing enemy and venomous critic of President Trump and his efforts to Make America Great Again. And, like Utah RINO Mitt Romney and other “Never Trump” traitors, Cheney has been happy to undermine the President at every turn, even though her actions clearly aided and abetted the vile agenda of the leftist Democrats. Yet until only a few weeks ago, McCarthy was her most ardent supporter. Back in February, Cheney easily withstood an attempt to remove her from leadership, with only sixty-one Representatives voting to oust her, while one hundred and forty-five supported keeping her in place. And McCarthy was enthusiastically in her corner throughout the ordeal.

Worse yet, neither McCarthy nor anyone else in the Republican Conference is willing to address the actualities of Cheney’s situation. On account of her hostility to President Trump, she has become an enemy of all genuine conservatives, not only in Wyoming but across America. But she was every bit this same enemy months ago, when she joined with leftist Democrats in their criminal and wholly unconstitutional “impeachment” of the President, after he was no longer in the White House. And though conservatives across America were universally appalled, McCarthy and the bulk of Congressional Republicans clearly had no problem with any of it until only a few days ago.

Apparently, McCarthy and the rest of the GOP “Establishment” thought they could weather that storm, and gradually revert back to “business as usual.” But they totally underestimated voter anger, not only over Cheney’s duplicity, but over the stolen election which she has tirelessly sought to “validate.” To the dismay of Republican insiders, neither issue is going away. Cheney herself is seeing to that, with ongoing tirades against President Trump. So now Republicans are engaging in Version 2.0 of their effort to smooth things over, with more empty platitudes from on high, and Cheney being thrown under the bus.

Under any serious examination, the entire ruse rings a bit hollow. McCarthy has absolutely nothing to say about working in sincerity with conservatives to restore President Trump’s pro-America agenda. Rather, he regurgitates the tired and empty GOP platitudes of “uniting the nation” and “being on the right foot going forward.” In short, he is seeking damage control, and even when pressed, can muster absolutely nothing more substantive than that. This is an abominably poor substitute for what really needs to happen, which would be a call to revive the Trump agenda of American greatness and the U.S. Constitution, and a solemn vow to fight relentlessly for it, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

When one gets past all of the theatrics, McCarthy is a creature of the D.C. Swamp, and has always been that. He was hand-picked as Minority “leader” by fellow swamp RINO Paul Ryan, who finished out his political career undermining virtually every pro-America initiative of President Trump. McCarthy is wholly incapable of rising to anything higher. Sadly, he is not alone.

While the GOP “Establishment” is belatedly figuring out that it cannot preserve Beltway “Business as Usual” with its anti-Trump tactics, it studiously avoids any mention of policies that may be construed as genuinely supporting the accomplishments and goals of the President. The only conclusion to be drawn from this is that the posturing and pandering, while not as openly venomous as Cheney, is still just as devoid of any deference to true conservatism.

Elise Stefanik has the full support of President Trump, which is completely understandable. She defended the President during the post January 20 sham “impeachment.” Yet it remains to be seen whether she has the spine to break out of the mire of clichés and empty rhetoric being offered by McCarthy and Senate Minority “Leader” Mitch McConnell in lieu of real efforts to fight the Democrat agenda. Being anti-Cheney is an absolute necessity. But by itself it is wholly insufficient to redefine the Republican Party as it needs to be, if America is going to be rescued from the grave dangers posed by the leftist Democrats.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.