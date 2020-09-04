Reacting to the shooting of a Black man by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin, cop, a tearful Doc Rivers, the Black NBA Los Angeles Clippers Coach, held a postgame press conference.
Rivers said: “All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear. We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that were denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back. It’s really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. And I’m so often reminded of my color. … It’s just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better.”
“We’re the ones getting killed”? “We’re the ones getting shot”? “And all you do is keep hearing about fear”?
NBA superstar LeBron James made a similar comment: “I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified. Because you don’t know; you have no idea. You have no idea how that cop that day left the house. You don’t know if he woke up on the good side of the bed. You don’t know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed.”
Sports is a game of numbers, statistics and records. It’s one of the many things we like about it. Where are the numbers, stats and records that show the police engage in “systemic” brutality against Blacks? Why don’t the players and coaches who complain about police brutality employ the same use of numbers, stats, data, logic and reason to determine the truthfulness of the claim that cops are killing Black people because they are Black?
We argue over whether this player is better than that player or whether this team is better than that team. It’s fascinating to watch a coach of an NBA team dissect the game, stat sheet at his side, during the postgame press conference.
An ex-professional basketball player-turned-broadcaster responded to a critic’s complaint about the player’s “disappointing” NBA career. Given the expectations coming out of college about this player’s future, the critic argued that the player underperformed in his pro career. The ex-player responded that such a comment can only come from somebody who’s never played basketball at the highest level. Citing his career statistics, he surgically dismantled the critic’s case. For each of the three teams he played for, he said, his role changed. One team wanted him to be more of a scorer while another team wanted him to concentrate on defense, leaving the scoring to others. On his third team, he played an entirely different position with entirely different expectations. My career, said the ex-player, must be seen in this context.
When a player’s agent argues to management that his client deserves more money, the agent uses stats and data to make the case. In turn, the team relies on stats and data to make their case.
Any analysis of whether cops are killing Blacks because they are Black would begin with noting the approximately 50 million police-civilian interactions that occur every year. Out of these 50 million interactions, about 11 million people are arrested. In recent years, about 60,000 cops have been assaulted annually.
All of this resulted in about 1,000 people being killed by the police on average in recent years, with almost all suspects resisting with a weapon or resisting violently. Of the 1,000 killed annually, approximately 250 were Black and 500 white. The percentage of police shootings that involve a white cop and an unarmed Black suspect is less than 4% of the total. The percentage of white cops killing unarmed Black men who did not reasonably pose a threat is even smaller. Recall that Black suspect Michael Brown of Ferguson, Missouri, was “unarmed,” but his DNA was found on the office’s gun, indicating that Brown was attempting to grab it.
For perspective, 27 Americans on average from 2009 to 2018 died annually after being struck by lightning. And, as Manhattan Institute’s Heather Mac Donald explains, “A police officer is 18 1/2 times more likely to be killed by a Black male than an unarmed Black male is to be killed by a police officer.”
Is it too much to ask that sports celebrities, who parrot lines like “systemic” police brutality against Blacks, ask for facts first? Too much to ask them to then apply the same kind of logic and reason they must rely on in their own profession?
If they did so, they would learn the good news — that there is no evidence of “systemic” police killings of Blacks, and that the unfortunate instances should be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Can training be improved? Of course. Would it be helpful if officers wore body cams? Absolutely. Let’s focus our energy on these things and set the hysterics aside.
Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host. His latest book, “The New Trump Standard,” is available in paperback from Amazon.com and for Nook, Kindle, iBooks and GooglePlay. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an “Elderado,” visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on Twitter @LarryElder. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
“Five one-thousandths (0.005) of one percent (1%) of the interactions of police officers with black people end up in the death of a suspect,” Bishop E.W. Jackson states. “Five-thousand black men die every single year in black-on-black crime.”
In that light, Bishop Jackson asks: “How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a police officer was involved?”
(Bishop Earl Walker Jackson Sr. is an African American conservative, Protestant minister.)
To Paraphrase Madonna;
““Won’t cry for you “Black Lives Matter”
The truth is you ever left me
All through your wild days
Your mad existence
I kept my promise
Please keep your distance”
How’s this for stats and data. Low numbers of fans, if any, in the stadiums and low ratings on TV which will result in loss of advertising revenue as well as low sales of sports trinkets means loss of the million dollar salaries and maybe even teams going out of business. Then these spoiled rotten crapheads will have to do something that they ALL think is beneath them, get a REAL job and work.
No, wild, many of them will turn to profitable & even violent criminality with the support & defense of Dem politicians & even some Repubs who insist that the 15% population of black people would not be basically illiterate, poor or forced to commit crimes if the other 85% population & 100% police did not hate, oppress & want to kill them.
This is the mindset & propaganda all Dem Party political leaders & militant liberal left subversives & agitators are demanding we accept & tolerate.
It sort of points out what many know, if the doer is one of yours, than it’s fine, if the doer is not like you, doesn’t have your support, than he/she is racist, homophobic, Misogynistic , and is evil. Logic has no place in preferences. Many sports figures chose to follow tainted pied pipers in lieu of checking the facts.
Never let facts get in the way of a Socialist narrative.
Get your jerseys on, stand up for the USA flag, sing our Anthem and stop belly aching and start being grateful to God that you live, work, play in freedom in the United States of America. And you better get with it and fast! You may not have freedom much longer if Biden and Harris become leaders. Don’t listen to what they promise, watch their actions.
“King Solomon said in the Bible, it’s better to eat poke salad and turnip greens and drink branch water out of a gourd dipper and live in a shotgun house and be dirt poor but have Godly love in the home. Than it is to be rich, and live in a mansion, with char broiled rib eye steaks three times a day, a wash hole in the backyard, all the money you can spend, big cars, but you’re broiling and bickering and arguing and griping all of the time and there’s no Godly love in the home. Heap better to be poor and love one another than it is to be rich and all you got is your cotton pickin’ riches.
You don’t believe King Solomon said that. Yes he did. It’s in the Bible. In the book of Proverbs.
“Better is a dinner of herbs where love is, than a stalled ox and hatred therewith.” Proverbs 15:17
And I just told you in Route 4 Liberty, Mississippi talk exactly what that means.” ~ Jerry Clower
Hey coach Rivers, what do you mean, “ we’re the ones getting shot”? Maybe if those you are referring to wouldn’t act stupidly, they wouldn’t windup shot or dead. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist you know. Behave!
There is an unfortunate stereotype that athletes are not very intelligent. The incredibly ignorant actions by professional athletes demonstrated by their kneejerk responses to police shootings of Black men makes a great argument in support of that stereotype. Not only are their conclusions and actions based upon very incomplete and, it appears, false data, but they have taken their protests to a new level. They are literally committing professional suicide. On top of that, the so-called leaders of the NFL, NBA and MLB are encouraging and supporting the athletes’ actions, further damaging their businesses. Apparently these so-called leaders are so fearful of strong condemnation or more from the violent left, that they are quite willing to sacrifice their businesses and careers. I have been an energetic fan of all three sports my entire life, but now could not care less about any of those players or teams and certainly have not, nor will not watch any of their games or purchase any of their stuff. I do not believe I am alone in such a response.
It is strange, the cities with the worst “systemic racism” are cities totally controlled by Democrats for decades. The problem is the policies, and the laws, they have enacted. Eliminate systemic Democratism if you want a better future.
Black people in this country need to stop living in the 1860’s or even the 1960’s! Stop listening to stupid pro atheletes inciting fear!
Black people in todays life do not need to fear anything!
Do an internet search for (unarmed blacks killed by police) and you find that the annual number of such deaths is typically 19. This includes unarmed people trying to get officer’s weapons and innocent bystanders caught by stray bullets in shootouts. These deaths are rare and can be reduced further by better public policies. The average black is as likely to be hit by lightning. The epidemic of police shootings of innocent blacks is a media scam because any real journalist would do a similar search and report the result. Black Lives Matter is killing blacks by suppressing the policing which protects innocent blacks from criminals. Black murders are increasing as a result.
The lies we get day in day out are from two sources. The democrat party and the fake media that kiss up to them. The racism we hear about comes from the same 2 forces. So do the insults to our President and to the whole Republican party . The cities that are suffering through Burning , Looting and Murder are all run by democrats. And yet the facts in this story is that there is , on the whole , no systemic racism in our police forces . Yet here are these millionaire players in a league that is 90 % black , talking about WE getting shot.
There is no doubt that there IS ” Systemic Racism ” in America….It is all centered in the democrat party. There is no doubt there is systemic anarchy happening in America , it is all owned by the democrat party and is supported by the Fake news. There is no doubt that there is Systemic Stupidity in America. That is proven in every election when democrats get reelected.
Let us show America in this election that there is Systemic Patriotism , Systemic support of Law Enforcement , Systemic love of God and Systemic love of our neighbors. It is in the Republican Party , led by President Trump and Vice-president Pence .
Facts! Facts! We don’t need no stinking Facts; we have an agenda to promote, and by God, we shall not let something as inconvenient as facts get in our way.
Obama and his Caliphate started this racial unrest and cultivated it throughout his 8 year Presidency. It began with Beer-Gate in Cambridge Massachusetts and rolled right along with “if I had a son, he would look like Trayvon Martin”. Remember him?? He circled back from his father’s condo to “Get” the cracker. Didn’t work out too well for him, yet he was placed on a pedestal. There were numerous incidents where he sided with the Black criminal while condemning the police. Obama was guilty of spreading the animosity toward law enforcement while calling ANYONE disagreeing with him a RACIST. If Blacks think their actions today will endear them them to the rest of this Nation, they are sorely mistaken.
“We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that were denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.”
Let’s take a look: “we’re the ones getting shot”—there are more whites than blacks killed by police. Why? Failure to follow instructions of the officer, use of weapons or force against the officer(s). So, bro, be more worried about what side of the bed that black kid with the gang tats got up on—you’ve got a much higher chance of being shot by him, dim-wit!
“. . . WERE denied to live in certain communities; We’ve BEEN hung, we’ve BEEN shot . . . ” You keep talking about the past, you jerk—sounds like you’re looking for payback, not justice. You want to take out your hatred on any whites, not on the ones who enslaved, hanged and kept you out of white neighborhoods. Reparations? From non-slave owners to non-slaves? S**t in one hand, wish in the other and see which one fills up first, pal.
You Lamborghini-driving, wife-beating, whining prima donnas have become a disgrace to your country and your profession.
I’ve always loved the game of baseball—but I’ll never watch another game until they stop being useful idiots for the America-hating, Communist Left.