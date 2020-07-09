Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for a national mask mandate, a national containment strategy for COVID-19 and additional federal aid for states to offset large revenue losses created by the pandemic in testimony before a Congressional committee on Wednesday.
Pritzker said a national containment strategy for the highly contagious COVID-19 should involve additional testing and contact tracing.
“It may even mean national restrictions that will be followed in every state,” Pritzker said, testifying remotely to the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.
The mask mandate that took effect in Illinois May 1 “aligns with our most significant downward shifts in our infection rate,” Pritzker said. “It’s not too late for the federal government to make an impact. In fact, it’s more important than ever.”
The governor also called for more clarity from the federal government regarding insurance coverage and coronavirus testing.
“Testing in not a one-off tactic. We need regular testing across our population,” Pritzker said. “That means people need to know their insurance will cover their testing every time.”
Pritzker detailed the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic since March, a month when he issued sweeping measures that included closing down schools for in-person instruction and a statewide stay-at-home order.
The state’s coronavirus positivity rate at one point this spring stood at 23%, and is now 2.5%, Pritzker said.
“That isn’t to say that the cascade of decisions that got Illinois to this point were easy,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “In fact, every one of them has been a choice between bad and worse — muddled further by the White House’s broken promises on testing supplies and PPE deliveries.”
___
(c)2020 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Good thing this cartoon caricature from a 1980’s mob movie has no control over national policy, or we’d all be doing things The Chicago Way.
Fix one of your own million problems first and then I might listen to what you have to mumble, through a mouth full of spaghetti and polish sausages.
Just another Democrat party anarchist excuse to cover the faces of their socialist ANTIFA shock troops they have purposefully let loose upon the city and state to keep the police cowered and defunded to offset the financial losses to the state and Chicago city that was stolen in social redistribution, lest THE PEOPLE who were robbed with tax guns at their heads, only to pay for schools that were shut down, and police who were not allowed to enforce the laws, for the same redistribution of honest money to cover the Democrat party’s criminal activities. Trump is correct, if the schools don’t open in certain states, the Federal Government has no responsibility to pay for goods they do not receive, basic business 101 where I guess only a businessman can figure out what a socially reorganized brain of Democrat politicians is too stupid to grasp. “No ticky, no shirty “as their Chinese party financing paymasters would say. Someone needs to tell Pritzker this is the USA, not the Ukraine. Just ask the Ukrainians how good THEIR healthcare system is, in the Chernobyl kill zone of human and animal radiated mutated deformities that this party seeks to turn America into.
Hey Pritzker, you should put a permanent mask on yourself, that is sealed, so you cannot open your big mouth.
What a blowhard idiot. National mandate. Yeah, try to convince ranchers in Wyoming, who’s nearest neighbor is 10 miles away, that they need to wear a mask when outside. Try to convince ANYONE with a brain, that masks provide ANY protection from the virus. Actual scientific research evidence does not exist to support this. This is nothing less than another ploy to condition the people for government control over EVERY aspect of their lives. If you value freedom, NEVER vote for ANY democrap for ANY office.