President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump launched a new website to further push their “America First” agenda. On Monday, the 45th President and First Lady introduced the new site dubbed “45 Office.com.”
– Read more at One America News.
Trump announces his and Melania’s official website is up: https://t.co/760WlWlhV4 pic.twitter.com/VhxRssMH3C
— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) March 29, 2021
What’s needed is a website that is independent of “Google” “twitter” and “Facebook” so a counterpart to “twitter and Facebook” can be constructed, so freedom of speech for Conservatives cannot be censored.
I love President Trump, but if he really wanted to put America first, then he would have crossed the Rubicon on January 6th, instead of walking away and letting this coup succeed in installing Biden as dear-leader (not to mention the various other House and Senate seats that were stolen).
Not sure, what good that would have done, especially seeing as how even the MILITARY AND THE GUARD seems to be against Trump/we conservatives..
As a mater of intellectual curiosity, what would you have had Trump do?