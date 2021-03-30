Two team-right senators are requesting the directors of the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to provide details on their alleged investigation into Hunter Biden’s missing gun.

In their letter, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson reference a report from Politico about the gun incident, requesting all records no later than April 8, 2021.

“According to the report, neither Joe Biden nor Hunter Biden was a secret Service protectee at that time. However, according to this report, a ‘law enforcement official’ claimed that Secret Service agents in Delaware ‘kept an informal hand in maintaining the former vice president’s security.’ If true, USSS must explain to Congress why such informal actions were taken and whether they were necessary in light of the circumstances,” the letter reads.

As reported by Human Events News last week, in October of 2018, Hunter and Hallie Biden  the widow of Beau, who Hunter dated after his brother’s death  were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store. Upon returning to retrieve it, she discovered it had vanished, thus prompting a law enforcement investigation.

Secret Service agents went to the store where Hunter purchased the gun, asking for the paperwork involving the sale. The owner refused to hand it over, suspecting that the Secret Service agents wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime.

However, the Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident, and of course, Joe Biden has no recollection either.

The Secret Service denied this week that the agency was involved in the incident.

“U.S. Secret Service records confirm that the agency did not provide protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018, and that the Secret Service had no involvement in this alleged incident,” the agency said in a statement.

However, a trove of text messages leaked on Friday claimed that the FBI and Secret Service did, in fact, show up to investigate, according to the Daily Caller.

“She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens. Then told me it was my problem to deal with,” Hunter wrote in a January 2019 text. “Then when the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids.”

Something doesn’t add up.

The report comes amidst an investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax issues by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware. The investigation began in 2018, the same year as the gun incident.

