President Trump’s re-election campaign wants to make sure Joe Biden doesn’t have someone feeding him answers during Tuesday evening’s blockbuster first presidential debate in Cleveland, The Post has learned.

Trump 2020 wants the Biden campaign to agree to a third-party inspection of the candidates’ ears for electronic transmitters and devices before they take the stage, a source with the Trump campaign said.

The president has consented to this inspection but the former vice president has yet to do so.

This is an excerpt. Read more at The NY Post.

Can confirm. https://t.co/TDG51c6b10 — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 29, 2020

Biden rejects request to inspect his ears prior to debate, Trump campaign says

The Trump campaign said Democrat Joseph R. Biden refused their request to have a third party inspect his ears for electronic devices prior to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

“Joe Biden’s handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Biden releases 2019 tax returns before debate, calls for Trump to release his

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign on Tuesday released 2019 tax returns for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, calling on President Trump to release his own, hours before Biden and Trump are set to face off in the first presidential debate.