The broadcast news networks apparently have decided to punt on a recent Senate report from Republicans simply because – well, because it’s from Republicans, says a media watchdog.

Senate Republicans came out with a preliminary report last week on possible conflict of interest and influence peddling between Hunter Biden and the Obama-Biden administration. The 87-page report outlined millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow and individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The executive summary of the Senate report says the investigation “has illustrated the extent to which officials within the Obama administration ignored the glaring warning signs when the vice president’s son joined the board of a company owned by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch.”

Tim Graham of Media Research Center says the “Big Three” broadcast networks didn’t breathe a word about the report on their morning or evening news shows.

“When the Democratic majority of the House has a report, it’s ‘Bombshell! New report from Congress’ – [but] when the Republicans have a report, the first instinct is to skip it,” he tells OneNewsNow.

The headlines in the nation’s leading newspapers, however, echoed The New York Times headline, buried on page A-15, which read: “Republicans’ inquiry finds no wrongdoing by Biden in Ukraine.”

Graham’s reaction? “They’re trying to say we don’t want this to be on the table of the campaign – and [that] when Trump brings it up, he’s somehow raising fake news,” he offers.

The MRC spokesman says if the objective is a healthy country, a healthy press is critical. “The whole problem with our democracy is this idea that the news media basically suggest that when there’s information they don’t like, it’s somehow misinformation of disinformation,” he states.

And Graham contends the media is hoping to help Joe Biden over the finish line in November – but he says it probably won’t work.

“I would expect the effect of all this media bias is going to be rather similar to the way it was in 2016,” he suggests. “They’re going to vastly overestimate how much power they have in hurting Trump.” Nevertheless, he adds, the media will try to hurt the president anyway – “because it’s what they know how to do.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.