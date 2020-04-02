WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are drafting legislation that would create a bipartisan commission to study the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, modeled on one that examined the 9/11 attacks.
The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are working on separate bills establishing a commission. Draft legislation from Thompson’s committee says the commission would provide a “full and complete accounting” of the U.S. efforts.
“Americans will need answers on how our government can work better to prevent a similar crisis from happening again,” Thompson said.
Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for being slow to respond to the outbreak and to develop tests quickly enough. They hope that a review commission would be bipartisan and chartered by Congress, just as the 9/11 one was. Thompson said it would produce a public report “with recommendations to improve preparedness, response and recovery from future pandemics.”
Schiff, who has not released his legislation, said in a statement that a commission should be delayed until the pandemic has abated, so as not to interfere with the response.
The 9/11 commission released a report in 2004 criticizing U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies for failing to adequately prepare for terrorist attacks.
The commission was led by former Gov. Thomas Kean, R-N.J. Former Rep. Lee Hamilton, D-Ind., was vice chairman. In an interview with The Associated Press, Hamilton said the pandemic was “a real test of the system” and that a commission would be “a worthy idea if it’s implemented carefully and properly.”
Hamilton said it would need strong support from both parties, along with adequate funding, to be effective.
“It has to be done very carefully … you want very solid, serious truth seeking members, not political ideologues,” he said.
It’s unclear whether the idea will gain bipartisan support. Spokesmen for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., did not comment.
The coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.
In the United States, it has sickened more than 200,000 people and caused more than 4,500 deaths. The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed almost 3,000 people.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The inner workings of this political sociopath’s brain are beyond belief. His mind is like a broken record that keeps skipping and skipping with no soothing productive sounds produced. First get permission to investigate the Clintons corruption and then we’ll talk about forgiveness of a real President of actions and resolve under fire. When the going gets tough, the tough get going,,,,,the weak keep skipping like children playing hopscotch adding more cracks in our American streets and sidewalks.
We’ve had enough of the silliness Mr. Schiff proposed and is proposing. A better investigation would about Congress who spent its time on impeachment ignoring the seriousness off the virus or belittling actions taken by the administration. Maybe the House should be quarantined from the rest of the country so it can do no more damage to the citizenry!
Good, let him investigate and make sure his and Nancy’s names are all over it. More people that wouldn’t give Trump the time of day are watching Trump’s news conferences, then turning on the “news” and realize the Media is full of BS. It’s as if the reporters were watching something else entirely. Another Schiff hit job may sink the Dems in November.
Eternal investigations, while ten million people in the USA have lost their jobs, their friends and loved ones are dying or extremely ill from the virus and the strain upon the health care workers is staggering. We will feel the economic impact shortly in this country.
Since you are so interested in investigations Schiff. Why don’t you, Pelosi and Schumer start with China, W.H.O. who supports China and the communist regime to find out why they didn’t alert the world about this disease in the first place. In particular the USA.
You are using the disease to gain political advantage Schiff and your other partners in crime. None of you have a foundation upon which to stand. You have tried endlessly to use the aid package to fund your death culture Planned Parenthood. One Million babies die in this country per year, so don’t expect the rest of us out here to fall in line behind you and your devious ideas Schiff.
Congressman Schiff could be considered COVID-20. His actions over 3-1/2 years to destroy the elected President is a festering disease that has not been addressed. Schiff accepted $$$$$ millions from Soros to attack Trump 24/7/365. Both need to be brought in and questioned for seditionist activity and other crimes. Both should be banished from the USA they are not wanted or needed.