Mega-corporation Pfizer is projected to make more than $30 billion in revenue by year’s end from its COVID-19 shot, and the boss who is in charge of that revenue stream is making headlines for suggesting vaccine critics are worse than just bad people spreading false information.
“Those people are criminals,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C. think tank. “They’re not [just] bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”
Bourla, who was named Pfizer’s CEO in 2018, spoke Nov. 9 to an Atlantic Council gathering where he was interviewed by the Council’s CEO about researching and developing the vaccine, and his predictions for a future in which the virus is behind us.
Bourla, who attended to get a leadership award from the Council, recounted how researchers chose to use unproven mRNA technology to create a vaccine for the virus, and the Pfizer boss also predicted the world would get beyond the virus if a majority of people were vaccinated. He also suggested, minutes later, that an annual shot would be necessary.
“It looks like there is a chance that this will become an annual revaccination,” the Pfizer CEO said of the controversial shot that now requires a “booster” because it is proving to lose its potency after six months.
Back in September, two senior Food and Drug Administration officials resigned in protest because the Biden administration was pushing for boosters despite FDA approval. There was also frustration from a vaccine advisory panel at the CDC that refused to recommend them.
In an earnings forecast, Pfizer reports it will close 2021 with $81 billion revenue of which vaccines account for more than 60% of company sales, CNN reported. The corporation also predicts $29 billion in revenue from COVID shot in 2022.
Whistleblower ignored by FDA
At the Atlantic meeting, it was Bourla’s word choice about “criminals” that is turning heads.
“I don’t think that Albert Bourla knows very much American law,” responds Scott Shepard of conservative think tank National Center for Public Policy, “because the First Amendment guarantees that any sort of discussion about current events, and things being mandated for people’s bodies, isn’t criminal.”
Shepard, whose right-leaning group supports free markets, points out that a company involved in clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine fired a researcher who alleged adverse effects were not disclosed, reports were falsified, and the trial itself was handled sloppily.
That person has been identified in news stories as Brook Jackson, a regional director for Ventavia Research Group. Her allegations were published in the British Medical Journal and she also reported her concerns to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Ventavia refuted the whistleblower’s allegations and said Jackson — who gave the Journal evidence of wrongdoing — was not involved in the clinical trials.
According to the Journal, however, it heard from other Ventavia employees who backed up Jackson’s claims. The medical publication also alleged the FDA conducted inspections at nine of the 153 trial sites for the Pfizer vaccine but did not visit the Ventavia lab despite receiving Jackson’s anonymous whistleblowing report.
FDA, meanwhile, has approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as five. The federal government has purchased 115 million pediatric doses, enough for every child in the U.S.
Pfizer announced last week that it will seek FDA approval of an antiviral pill for COVID-19 now that is has finished a trial study of 775 adults, The Associated Press reported.
Rival drug maker Merck has already produced a pill that is already under FDA review, the AP said.
Reacting to the promise of a pill to fight the virus, Dr. Marty Makary told Fox News that no one with COVID died from it during the clinical trials.
“These two drugs really, truly mark the end of the pandemic,” she predicted, “and a move to the endemic phase. That is the phase where it’ll circulate at low levels and we have to learn to live with it.”
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
it is just dream like how far the u.s.a. has fallen in to the socialist abyss of your freedom no longer matters.
government is all that matters and you will obey us.
get the jab and give us your money or we will confiscate it for the greater good of government.
in turn we will let you live a meager existence with no car no heat no a/c maybe 1 light bulb electricity once a week
and if you get sick we will terminate you for free.
but we the government will not i repeat will not go hungry not do without all mentioned above and if we get sick we will have the best health care.
dont believe me? its already begun.
No, this is as real as it gets. Take a good look–this IS the tyranny our Founding Fathers warned us about. Unfortunately, no one on our side has force of will necessary to do what’s required. We just sit around and complain like a bunch of dry, old men.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
IF this cretin thinks his jabs are awseome sauce,… FINE< GET 20 shots in a row on national TV, THEN SEE HOW YOU LIKE IT!
“Mega-corporation Pfizer is projected to make more than $30 billion in revenue by year’s end from its COVID-19 shot, and the boss who is in charge of that revenue stream is making headlines for suggesting vaccine critics are worse than just bad people spreading false information. …. “Those people are criminals,”
Is the corrupt, puppet Biden and are the treasonous socialist Democrat Party criminals and bad people for spreading their fabricated LIES and destructive political propaganda??
What makes one group criminals for telling Lies, but it is perfectly acceptable for puppet Biden and his Democrat Party’s masters to tell Lies and steel your money??
THIRTY BILLION DOLLARS isn’t enough for these *******?
Not after Fausci, Joe and the Democrats get their 10% cut off the top in the form of laundred money and laundered campaign kickbacks. Government healthcare (Obamacare) has made many a politician richer than King Midas.
they were NOT making enough money on the yearly flu vaccine that does not always work, just check out the yearly death rates from ordinary Flu. It is shocking. No lock downs occur for it and mask and shot mandates were not needed then nor NOW.
Honestly, it seems once someone hits 20 mil+, THEY NEVER THING ITS EVER enough.
Part 1—“Mega-corporation Pfizer is projected to make more than $30 billion in revenue by year’s end from its COVID-19 shot, and the boss who is in charge of that revenue stream is making headlines for suggesting vaccine critics are worse than just bad people spreading false information.”
“Those people are criminals,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C. think tank. “They’re not [just] bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”
So, in addition to the government seeing a golden opportunity to exert control over the population—the drug company is looking at $30 Billion in revenue—that’s BILLION. And the estimable CEO of Pfizer has the gall to refer to anti-vaxers as criminals—saying we have costed millions of lives.
Well, Mr Bourla, you need to get your facts straight. The Constitution of the United States—and you may want to familiarize yourself with that—does not protect criminal behavior—it guarantees God-given rights to American citizens—and you may want to familiarize yourself with God, as well. So, in your elitist realm neck-deep in your smug arrogance, disagreement with you is no different than disagreement with anyone else.
THAT BILLIONS is what our govt GAVE them.. Hence why its profits.
Part 2—You aren’t about to let go of a new income stream running into the billions of dollars, either. So, to protect that, you will say and do anything. Big Pharma is not the consumer’s friend. Yes, sometimes drugs are needed to address health concerns, but in the end, they are poisons, and we, as individuals, have the right to decide what we put into our bodies.
“Shepard, whose right-leaning group supports free markets, points out that a company involved in clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine fired a researcher who alleged adverse effects were not disclosed, reports were falsified, and the trial itself was handled sloppily.” I suppose you have nothing to hide, right?
A major pharmaceutical company ventures into unproven mRNA technology to rush to market a “vaccine” that isn’t a vaccine—bypassing, or shortening, standard testing protocols—getting rid of people who witnesses things that you don’t want made public—engaging in a propaganda campaign supported by the Media and the Biden administration—downplaying the deaths that have occurred from administering the drug—and those of us who see all of this and who are intelligent enough to question it all—somehow we are the bad guys.
It all may represent billions of dollars to you—it is a matter of life and death to us who know better. You can take your insolent remarks and your COVID “vaccine” and KMA—and I am positive there are many others who will echo that.
Follow the money trail. Even though I own some Pfizer stock they definitely are in bed with the government (both parties) and Faucci types. This is not a vaccine rather it is a shot no different than a flu shot. You will need one every year going forward. Mark my words.
That was their plan from the start ! And make sure no one can obtain hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin.
[You vill take da shot, because Ve demand you do so.. DA!]
None of this china virus vaccines would have been loosed on America if big pharma had not donated billions to loser clinton in exchange for assurances that under her win they could charge any amount for any drug they distribute. Now that satan has the whitehouse they are now getting that free pass to have their leader satan mandate vaccines. Now we know this is true as big pharma now has so far 9 new billionaires.
Maybe we need to use the full force of law, to BREAK UP EVERY DAMNABLE ONE of these big pharma companies, and JAIL EVERYONE of the CEO’s and such.