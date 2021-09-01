Over the past four days, three outspoken dissidents in the fight against selective bigotry and collectivism have been singled out for punishment by three different large corporations.

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, as well as independent journalist Alex Berenson and conservative news website The Gateway Pundit, faced censorship by Chase Bank, Twitter and Google, respectively.

Indeed, Flynn, former Trump National Security Adviser and director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, shared to Telegram a letter from Chase Bank notifying him that his credit cards will be cancelled.

“After careful consideration, we decided to close your credit cards on September 18, 2021 because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company,” the update read.

“Chase Bank has gone full-blown woke!” Flynn posted in reply, per Just the News.

“They need to deal with their own reputation instead of persecuting my family and I,” Flynn said. “DOJ dropped my case for their own egregious government misconduct, appears you weren’t that lucky with the DOJ. I guess my America First political views don’t align with yours.”

On Saturday, Twitter permanently banned Alex Berenson for violating their COVID-19 misinformation policies.

“Goodbye Twitter,” Berenson headlined the announcement on his Substack page.

“That was the tweet that did it,” he wrote above a screenshot of the post that lead to his censorship. “Entirely accurate. I can’t wait to hear what a jury will make of this.”

The original tweet read: “It doesn’t stop infection. Or transmission. Don’t think of it as a vaccine. Think of it  at best  as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE DF ILLNESS. And we want to mandate it? Insanity.”

Similarly, on Thursday, Google demonetized the Gateway Pundit  which is ranked in the top 200 websites, according to Alexa, and in the top 50 of English language news websites  from their advertising network.

“We’re emailing you to let you know that we’ve repeatedly found content on one of your sites that violates our Google Publisher Policies,” the company said. “As a result we’ll be disabling ad service on the site in 4 business days, on 09/12/2021.”

Google cited “dangerous or derogatory content” and “misrepresentative  unreliable and harmful claims.”

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.