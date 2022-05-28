A black congressional leader is being accused of lying to stir up racial anger after she misidentified the racial identity of an alleged shooter.

Last week, after the horrific mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty joined other Democrats in a fiery press conference to denounce the racist shooter.

“On Monday, three people in a Korean-owned hair salon in Dallas were gunned by yet another white supremacy replacement theorist,” Beatty angrily told a crowd on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Yet the alleged shooter, Jeremy Theron Smith, 36, is black and the FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

Responding to the congresswoman’s claim, conservative activist Jesse Lee Peterson of BOND says Beatty probably knew that wasn’t true and yet lied about it anyway because of racial politics.

“I couldn’t believe that woman stood up there and just lied – outright lied – and nobody around her corrected her on the lie,” he tells AFN. “It was mind blowing.”

Beatty chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, which blamed her remarks on a “staff error” before the press conference, Fox News reported.

According to Peterson, who is famous for eviscerating Democrats and the Left, the congresswoman did not make a mistake but is stoking the fires of racial division.

“They want to keep the division between the blacks and whites,” he warns. “They want to falsely accuse whites of being white supremacists so that they can maintain so-called power and wealth over the people.”

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.