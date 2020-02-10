SAN FRANCISCO — The issue of misleading political messages on social media arose again last week, when President Trump tweeted out an edited video showing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi repeatedly tearing up his State of the Union speech as he honoured audience members and showed a military family reuniting.
Pelosi did tear the pages of her copy of the speech — but only after it was finished, and not throughout the address as the video depicts.
Pelosi’s office asked Twitter and Facebook to take down the video, which both sites have declined to do.
Researchers worry the video’s “selective editing” could mislead people if social media companies don’t step in and properly label or regulate similar videos. And with the proliferation of smartphones equipped with easy editing tools, the altered videos are simple to make and could multiply as the election approaches.
Political campaign ads and candidate messages showing opponents in a negative light have long been a staple of American politics. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams attacked each other in newspaper ads. John F. Kennedy’s campaign debuted an ad showing different videos edited together of Richard Nixon sweating and looking weak.
So, to some extent, the video of Pelosi, which appears to be created by a group affiliated with conservative organization Turning Point USA, is not novel. What’s different now, said Clifford Lampe, a professor of information at the University of Michigan, is how widely such content can spread in a matter of minutes.
“The difference now is that the campaigns themselves, the president of U.S. himself, is able to disseminate these pieces of media to the public,” he said. “They no longer have to collaborate with media outlets.”
The Pelosi team has pushed back against doctored online content in the past. A video released last year was slowed down to make it seem the speaker was slurring her words.
WHAT POLICIES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES GOVERN THESE VIDEOS?
Facebook, Google and Twitter have all been emphasizing their efforts to cut down on disinformation on their sites leading up to the election, hoping to avoid some of the backlash generated by rampant misinformation on social media during the 2016 election.
But the video of Pelosi does not violate existing policies, both Twitter and Facebook said. Facebook has rules that prohibit so-called “deepfake” videos, which the company says are both misleading and use artificial intelligence technology to make it seem like someone authentically “said words that they did not actually say.”
Researchers say the Pelosi video is an example of a “cheapfake” video, one that has been altered but not with sophisticated AI like in a deepfake. Cheapfakes are much easier to create and are more prevalent than deepfakes, which have yet to really take off, said Samuel Woolley, director of propoganda research at the Center for Media Engagement at University of Texas.
That editing is “deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people,” Pelosi deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted on Friday. He condemned Facebook and Twitter for allowing the video to stay up on the social media sites.
Facebook spokesman Andy Stone replied to Hammill on Twitter saying, “Sorry, are you suggesting the President didn’t make those remarks and the Speaker didn’t rip the speech?” In an interview Sunday, Stone confirmed that the video didn’t violate the company’s policy. In order to be taken down, the video would have had to use more advanced technology and possibly try to show Pelosi saying words she didn’t say.
Twitter did not remove the video either, and pointed toward a blog post from early February that says the company plans to start labeling tweets that contain “synthetic and manipulated media.” Labeling will begin on March 5.
WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY?
Not much. Social media companies are broadly able to police the content on their own sites as they choose. A law, section 230 of the Communication Decency Act, shields tech platforms from most lawsuits based on the content posted on their sites, leaving responsibility largely in the companies’ own hands.
Most platforms now ban overtly violent videos and videos that could cause real-world harm, though of course much of that is up to internal company interpretation. Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube have received a significant amount of criticism in recent years about live-streamed and offensive videos that have appeared on the sites. The companies sometimes bend to public pressure and remove videos, but often point to people’s rights to freedom of expression in leaving videos up.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
Misinformation on social media, especially surrounding elections, is a varied and ever-changing conversation. Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor at Syracuse University, called for legislation to better regulate social media in cases of political propaganda. It gets tricky though, she admits, because the “very people who will be regulating them are the same ones using them to get elected.”
Pelosi could have saved herself a world of problems had she kept her composure, but throughout the entire address of President
Trump’s, one could tell she was angry, agitated and she grinds her teeth each time she is angry. I kept watching her facial
contortions throughout the address and at the last of the address noticed she was doing something to the pages. As it turned
turned out, she was putting notches into the sides of the address and as soon as the president was through, she ripped four
times into them. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing. It was a disgraceful act by the Speaker of the House and a very
poor example to families who were watching. She had a total disdain for the president, and whether she was doing this
for her mob squad, who knows. But she needs to go. She is a very sick woman and certainly has not gained wisdom over
the years and a sense of decorum.
Pelosi “Demands” Facebook And Twitter Remove Edited Video Of Sotu Speech Ripping.
It appears that the Democrats “Demand” things that they don’t like.
Then get in a tissy when republicans demand, something they ACTUALLY SHOULD already be getting..
I see no problem with this. “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time!” Pelosi decided to be classless in front of the country and now she’s crying fowl because of the optics. She should have thought of that before her childish act.
Peloci is a demented old broad that should have been voted out of the Congress many years ago. She is a prime reason that there should be term limits in the Congress. It is way past time for her term to have expired.
Pity the vote, to censure her, went right along party lines, with all the fellow Commucrats, voting NO..
Too Late Nancy, you exposed your vitriol and chronic case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (DTS) months ago, the only solution is for you to be put into a straight jacket and placed in a padded room!!
I’m looking forward to seeing her give up the gavel. The old bat should be thank full that she had an on camera moment rather than acting like a seventh grade prim a donna.
Surprise, surprise. The hag who thought it was a good idea to break Congressional decorum and disrespect the Office of the Presidency with her intro, disapproving body language and ostentatiously ripping a document that does not belong to her but the People in front of the People now wants totalitarian control to wipe out visual (artistic) criticism of her dopiness.
Be sure to down load the whole thing before it is taken down. They are standing firm now but the pressure of the left is relentless. Once it is in millions of computers it will be hard to quash.
After every protest during the Vietnam war by people like Pelosi. tens hundreds or thousands of american solders were killed or wounded. We actually heard the news and saw and felt the newly emboldened NVA fight harder, attack more and kill more of us. After all they were winning on USA soil and didn’t even have to go there. Yet the Jane Fondas, Tom Hayden’s Barry schiffs, John Kerries, Joe Biden’s Bill and Hillary Clintons would say they were for the troops. Yep. They just wanted us killed. Whenever I see and hear the stuff the Pelosi camp is saying like that of trashing all the great Americans Trump chose to present by ripping up the speech, I hear the Vietnam protesters and all they represented. A hatred for all things good our country has to offer and all the great people we produce. Shame on the DNC..
I call that Johnson’s War because he was responsible for it, and of course he was a so called Democrat.I was in the Army in that era but I managed to not be in Nam. I never could justify that military action in my mind, which is because there wasn’t any justification. It was another Democrat no win war like the Korean ‘conflict’ that Harry Truman conducted. I call them Truman wars.
That’s all these leftist have, HATRED OF ANYTHING good in this nation.
I hope to see this in lots of political adds in the coming months. She deserves all the bad press she can get over her very childish behavior. She is just one big reason the entire so called Democrat Party needs to be gone. We need a political party that is pro America to take its place. Screw these far left idiots that want to take over our country.
It’s ***** doesn’t Nanc… when the shoe is on the other foot… or should I say cloven hoof. Just face it Nancy… you’ve been telling us for over 3 years now how stupid and incompetent the orange bafoon is… well he just out smarted you, ran circles around the entire Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrat party along with the useless fake drive by lame stream media with one hand while tweeting with the other. So judging by your thinking (said with tongue in cheek) you and your comrades are …LESS… than stupid and incompetent.
Did she rip up the speech? Yes.
Did she start preparing to rip up the speech while it was in progress? Yes.
Did she give her reason for ripping up the speech? Yes.
Was the reason she gave that the WHOLE SPEECH was a lie? Yes.
And which party’s members were sitting on their hands with disapproving scowls on their faces as Trump said these things
What was SHE doing as the President said these things?
Which party is it that opposes school choice, murders babies in the birth canal, strives to keep blacks on a modern plantation of poor education and unemployment? Which party is gloating over Rush’s illness while they continue to slander him? Which party was responsible for all the problems that Trump bragged of overcoming? So what is untrue or misleading about the image shown in this video? Oh wait, I DO see lies! I see Botox, hair dye, false teeth, makeup applied with a trowel, and probably a girdle…
Right. We saw the videos and over-the shoulder evidence of Nancy pre-ripping the pages during the speech.
LINK1
LINK2
She *claimed* she ripped it up because it was full of lies. But she had already pre-ripped it before she knew what it said. Nancy, you have to read it to know what’s in it.
So once again, Nancy Pelosi is a BFL. She was planning to do this the whole time. It was a premeditated tantrum.
As for Trump not shaking her hand, he said he didn’t see her offer a handshake. I looked closely at the video and he was already turning away when he stuck her hand out. Not that he would have wanted to shake her claw anyway. BTW he didn’t shake Mike Pence’s hand either. He wasn’t snubbing Pence.
No, Pelosi didn’t do this in protest to Trump spurning her fake good-will gesture. She did it because she has a level of emotional maturity less than Greta Thunberg’s and she has all the personality of a sunburnt lizard. She’s a twisted, petulant caricature of a human being who deserves respect from nobody.
Sorry Piglosi, you should have thought about the ramifications of your actions before you chose to sink your party deeper in the cesspool. You now have given President Donald J Trump plenty of Wicked Awesome Fodder for his re-election Campaign Ads. Live With It!!
She’s a rabid libtard, they ALL THINK they are immune to repercussions for their actions.
BUT ALL TOO OFTEN, they are proven right.
And let’s not forget that while the President’s SOTU speech may have culminated with the Cryptkeeper Pelosi tearing up the speech,
let’s remember that all these despicable Libtards chose to sit stone faced and not rise to applaud these American citizens who were being honored
by the President in his speech. I think that speaks volumes above and beyond what Cryptkeeper Pelosi chose to do at the very end.
So far that’S ALL THEY HAVE DONE In all of his Sotu’s.. SAT ON THEIR FAT butts..
Good idea. Remove the edited version, post the unedited one. The one showing her PRE-RIPPING the papers to make sure it would go smoothly. She broke the rules of Government, (AGAIN) so do what the law states to do.
The One thing Liberals hate and FEAR…. Is the correlation of the Truth.
To rip up his speech? Was to do as the tweet shows us all.
Nancy? You have a REAL enemy this time. You do not know how to deal with REAL.
This woman is third in line in the order of succession. She looks and acts like she’s suffering from dementia. I’m not a Doctor, but gave day to day care to my elderly mom who passed away while suffering from it. Nancy’s adolescent display at the “State of the Union” was very reminiscent of Mom’s occasional behavior. Especially her facial expressions when agitated. The shame of it is that Mom was a very sweet lady her whole life before the end stages.
I’m very concerned that Pelosi, being third in line, is too close for comfort to assume control of the Executive Branch.
I could accept a mentally healthy Democrat gaining control if tragic circumstances called for it as directed by the Constitution.
Here’s hoping that our President and Vice President remain healthy for the remainder of their first term and continue their service for another. The thought of a mentally compromised Speaker (of either Party) moving up to the Oval due to some tragedy is too horrible to contemplate.
Which is why i keep saying, ANYONE In that presidential line of succession, should be REQUIRED TO ADHERE TO THE SAME medical/mental status, the serving president has to…
“They no longer have to collaborate with media outlets.”
So, that must be obstruction of something?
Liberals manage, (most times), to get the internet scrubbed of things they do not like. Some manage to archive and keep reposting things to remind us of how miserable Democrats really are when it comes to hating this country, putting themselves above ordinary Americans, etc.
Liberals like to rewrite history- such as claiming they passed civil rights in 1965, which is an outright lie. They manage to project all their evils upon their opponents!
Shameful. They should be given pink slips this November! All of them, (including the Rinos in the primaries)
Kudos to FB (for once). Twitter to start labeling Tweets that contain “synthetic and manipulated media.” . Since Schiff and Pelosci both manipulated what was said in the telephone call, how’s that going to work?
Democrats want freedom of speech only for themselves, for Muslims, and for Atheists. Have I left anyone out? Democrats need to change their name to Demagogues! That would more closely describe them. Socialists or Communists might also be good descriptive names for Democrats!
Why Not…the delusional democrats already control the News Media.
Democrats…nothing but CONTROL FREAKS and Baby Killers.
“Researchers say the Pelosi video is an example of a “cheapfake” video”
WHAT researchers? Paid demonicrat socialist sympathisers? Any editing only showed many of the things she was disrespecting just because of her hatred for PRESIDENT Trump. She claimed there was no truth in the speech? Just showing the truth of all the people honored proves the multiplicity of her LIES! She was just being an emotional irrational female and doesn’t want here Lapse in self control childishness to be exposed for what it is. TOO BAD!