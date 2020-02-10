Joe Biden called a young woman a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” at a campaign event in New Hampshire Sunday, as representatives for the former vice president went on the defense Sunday.
In a video clip from an event in Hampton, N.H., a young woman who identified herself as “Madison,” an economics student at Mercer University in Georgia, asked Biden about his fourth-place performance at the Iowa Democratic caucus.
“You’re arguably the candidate with the greatest advantage in this race,” the woman said, grabbing a microphone handed to her by Biden. “You’ve been the vice president, you aren’t burdened down by the impeachment trials, in the participation. So how do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should the voters believe that you can win the national election?”
Biden responded by telling the audience it was a good question.
“Number one, Iowa’s a democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus,” he asked.
After her response, Biden shot back, “No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier, you said you were but now you gotta be honest, I’m gonna be honest with you.”
Biden finished in fourth place in the caucus, over 10 percentage points behind frontrunners Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and over two percentage points behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Biden’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but his campaign representatives were quick to dismiss the comment as a classic movie reference on Twitter, without actually naming the movie.
“It’s a joke that was met with …. drumroll … laughter in the room and from the questioner,” Remi Yamamoto, Biden’s traveling national press secretary tweeted. “It’s from a John Wayne movie and he’s made it plenty of times before. Sorry to ruin the fun twitter!”
BIden’s rapid response director, Andrew Bates, retweeted the response.
A Franklin Pierce-Boston Herald-NBC10Boston poll early Sunday showed Biden plummeting to fourth place with just 14% of the vote.
Biden needs to drop out of the race. It appears he is not capable of being POTUS. This and the fact that he, his son Biden, brother, daughter are doing what a lot of politicians do. Using the their offices to feather their own nests, courtesy of the United States Taxpayer. Biden is compromised by Ukraine and there is no denial of that. He did a deal with them and allowed access to the American government in exchange for millions of dollars. In the video of his boasting to Ukraine, he implicated President Obama too when he told the leader to call the White House if he didn’t believe him. The entire Obama administration NEEDS to be brought to justice.
The taxpayer is the most unappreciated and abused person in America. They use us like we were their own ATM machines and get away with it. This has to stop America. We need to look into the backgrounds of these people and vet them before voting for them.
HE has NEVER been fit for office.. BUT when’s that stopped any dimbocrap..
Didn’t Joe name his daughter Payola? Payola Joe & son. Politics for a price.
Good old Joe and his corrupt crime family, who profited off of his name. Joe’s brothers and son belong in prison.
Biden is laughable. He should be triggered like this at every event he holds. He isn’t going to be in this election and we about as well have some fun with him as eh burns and crashes. Ask him about his corruption in Ukraine. That will get that type of response every time. Ask about his corruption in China, or his money laundering scheme that he is involved in or the counterfeiting scheme that he is involved in. He will react like this every time. He has always been like this. He is comical to watch.
Sorry for the typo. Should have been he, not eh.
If that had been Trump or a Republican calling the woman “dog-faced”, it would not stop being cried out for a month. Look how they went after him after commenting some woman was too ugly for him to have groped her. Here we have the Master Groper calling women “dog-faced”. So disgusting
True. HAD it been any republican, ther’d be howls of “HOW DARE a candidate insult a person like this”..
“It’s from a John Wayne movie”? I believe I have seen every John Wayne movie ever made and that phrase is doubtfully not from one of his movies. They all lie with total abandon! Nothing gave the right to Biden to say this to the young woman.
“Nothing gave the right to Biden to say this to the young woman.”
‘Lying dog-faced pony soldier’ is a term that was in his head to describe liars (who seem to be popping up with regularity at his rallies) and he jumped at the first chance to use it. Think of Joe as a borg, with a 1970’s computer as his central processing unit that has never been upgraded and never been defragged. So when Joe’s CPU heard a chance to use that term, lights began flashing “ACTIVATE MEMORY – USE TERM: “LYING DOG-FACED PONY-SOLDIER” at which point a signal was sent for it to exit his maw. However, note that no filters are in place to screen any of the signals, so everything comes out unfiltered. Also note that Joe’s CPU has been at or exceeding memory capacity for a long time.
If he were President and a head of state asked Biden a question that he did not like, With a reply like that, we could be looking at WW3.
He’s a dem, of course he lies.. ITS IN BRED IN THEIR DNA.
As much as I hate to defend ol’ lunch box Joe ,here goes . The problem may not be his overheated undersized processor ,or his tiny hard drive . His ocular screens may be in need of cleaning or his facial recognition software is faulty . He clearly thought AOC had came over from Bolshivek Bernie s’ side to heckle him. She is easily recognized as a ‘lying dog faced pony soldier.
I love it! Dems have Karl Marx Sanders running against Mr. Burisma Burns (Simpsons).
Alfred E. lookalike Mayor Pete.
New Ticket: Beavis and Buttgig
Warren reminds everybody of a Land-o-Lakes carton (anger version)..
The best ones Gabbard and Kamilla -brainswise at least– are gone. Global Klobalchar has the gravitas of a school nurse.
LEWINSKY & GORE IN 2024!
LOL.. Nice visuals.