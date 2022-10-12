Speed limit signs remind speeding cars to slow down; but speed limiter technology now being tested in New York Cihas been developed to disable a driver’s ability to accelerate.
Through its fleet program, New York City will be the first city in the United States to use speed limiter technology as a means to keep cars driving at and not beyond speed limits in its city-owned vehicles. Fleet program vehicles will notify drivers with an alarm that the car has reached the speed limit or cut off the accelerator.
Speaking to CNN, Deputy Mayor of New York City for Operations Meera Joshi called the accelerator cut-off “a dead pedal.” Drivers will still have the option to override the cut-off and manually speed up the vehicle for 15 seconds with the press of a button under the steering wheel to merge lanes or keep up with the flow of traffic.
New York City’s speed limiters use Telematics, which “combines navigation, safety, security and communication into one convenient piece of technology that fits in a vehicle’s dashboard,” according to Telematics Technology’s website. Headquartered in Garden Grove, Calif., Telematics stores data on local speed limits to cross-reference with a car’s GPS position.
New York’s implementation comes on the heels of a report by the National Transportation Safety Board to the federal government requesting a way to incentivize vehicle manufacturers to implement speed limiter systems into new cars, according to CNN.
The plan also follows an increase in traffic fatalities this year. In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that 20,175 people died in motor vehicle crashes between January and June 2022.
“We need to be at the forefront,” Joshi said to CNN. “There’s no reason today with so much technology and so much awareness that anybody should die at the hands of an automobile.”
Some critics told CNN they thought of the plan as “intrusive and invasive,” and iSeeCars.com analyst Karl Brauer said some consumers will see this plan as an overreach. Nevertheless, he said to CNN, he sees the speed limiter plan as a sign of the future.
“It’s a preview of coming attractions and probably an unavoidable one,” he said.
AND If because of that ‘tech limiter’ SOMEONE CRASHES because they couldn’t speed up or swerve to avoid an accident, and someone dies because of it, ARE THOSE WHO PUT THESE LIMTERS INTO PLACE, going to be getting punished???
I highly doubt it.
Easy to see how this will hurt our rights/freedoms. For now it will be the People’s Republic of New York City. Next will be government mandates to install such tech in all new cars. Then mandate retrofit in older cars. Write/Speak something a politician doesn’t like? Vote in someway a political party doesn’t like? Dare to exercise Constitutional Rights without Government permission? Have a desire to travel somewhere Government doesn’t want you to go? That “Speed Limiter” will be remotely be set to Zero, making your high-tech automobile a useless pile of car parts. All for “Your Safety”, courtesy of your “Caring, Benevolent Government”.
The Big controlling swamp government exerts more of its forced control over We the People.
Unless people stop voting for these dictators., until it is too late.
Don’t teach people how to drive. Don’t fail those who want to drive and cannot. Geez take a three hour course and a road test if you are from another country and get your license. Rather like guns let’s control the law abiding citizen who does things right before these laws and rules get created.
We really need to get this country back and get rid of the losers and the criminals or politicians.
I read about another idiotic car proposal just yesterday – adding devices to all cars that won’t let them be started if they detect the driver has been drinking. What if the device is defective, won’t let you start the car, and makes you late for work? Also, tech junk like this and the speed limiter are going to add big bucks to the price of a new car. Did anyone in DC bother to consider that one?
It is possible, in fact I’m pretty sure, that this technology is racist or at the very lease generationist. Teens and car thieves (you know who they are) will be effected the most.
A bad idea that will kill people. You cannot take away driver options without making driving more hazardous.