The tony Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard could soon see an influx of migrants this summer if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets his way.

The conservative firebrand and likely 2024 presidential contender is proposing busing migrants living in Florida illegally out of the state and sending them to the Vineyard, Delaware and possibly other “progressive” states whose governors endorse violations of immigration law.

“If Biden is dumping people, which he has dumped people, we now have money where we can reroute them to sanctuary states like Delaware,” DeSantis said.

“It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully, we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda,” DeSantis’s office said.

The tough move by DeSantis, who is raising tens of millions of dollars to fund his likely presidential campaign, comes as Texas is also busing illegal immigrants out of the state to Washington, D.C.

A bus from Texas filled with migrants just arrived in the nation’s capital this week as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s get tough policy to mitigate the border crisis in his state.

The White House is calling the move by Abbott and DeSantis a “political stunt.”

But Florida says this is real — it’s no stunt. The proposal to bus migrants out of Florida is part of DeSantis’s budget, which includes $12 million for the state to transport and relocate them out of the Sunshine State. Maybe they’ll include tickets on the ferry.

“The Legislature delivered on this priority, along with many of the governor’s other priorities to protect Floridians from the harmful impacts of the Biden border crisis,” a DeSantis spokesman told Fox News.

Back in December when he first raised the prospect of Martha’s Vineyard or Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware accommodating the illegal immigrants, DeSantis joked that “If you send them to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has also introduced legislation to ship illegal immigrants out of state and mentioned the Vineyard as one possible destination because former President Barack Obama has a summer home there.

The prospect of thousands of immigrants arriving on the Vineyard could be unsettling to the rich and famous who live and vacation there.

Can you imagine one of these immigrants showing up to Larry David’s house? Or David Letterman’s mansion? Wonder what kind of reception they’ll get.

Or maybe Barack and Michelle can feed and house them at their $12 million super sprawling private estate? Better yet, head down to Oak Bluffs and greet them coming off the ferry.

Perhaps Bill Clinton can take the immigrants to play golf at his favorite course. Or Oprah Winfrey can host them and give them all cars.

