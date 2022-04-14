The tony Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard could soon see an influx of migrants this summer if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets his way.
The conservative firebrand and likely 2024 presidential contender is proposing busing migrants living in Florida illegally out of the state and sending them to the Vineyard, Delaware and possibly other “progressive” states whose governors endorse violations of immigration law.
“If Biden is dumping people, which he has dumped people, we now have money where we can reroute them to sanctuary states like Delaware,” DeSantis said.
“It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully, we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda,” DeSantis’s office said.
The tough move by DeSantis, who is raising tens of millions of dollars to fund his likely presidential campaign, comes as Texas is also busing illegal immigrants out of the state to Washington, D.C.
A bus from Texas filled with migrants just arrived in the nation’s capital this week as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s get tough policy to mitigate the border crisis in his state.
The White House is calling the move by Abbott and DeSantis a “political stunt.”
But Florida says this is real — it’s no stunt. The proposal to bus migrants out of Florida is part of DeSantis’s budget, which includes $12 million for the state to transport and relocate them out of the Sunshine State. Maybe they’ll include tickets on the ferry.
“The Legislature delivered on this priority, along with many of the governor’s other priorities to protect Floridians from the harmful impacts of the Biden border crisis,” a DeSantis spokesman told Fox News.
Back in December when he first raised the prospect of Martha’s Vineyard or Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware accommodating the illegal immigrants, DeSantis joked that “If you send them to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day.”
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has also introduced legislation to ship illegal immigrants out of state and mentioned the Vineyard as one possible destination because former President Barack Obama has a summer home there.
The prospect of thousands of immigrants arriving on the Vineyard could be unsettling to the rich and famous who live and vacation there.
Can you imagine one of these immigrants showing up to Larry David’s house? Or David Letterman’s mansion? Wonder what kind of reception they’ll get.
Or maybe Barack and Michelle can feed and house them at their $12 million super sprawling private estate? Better yet, head down to Oak Bluffs and greet them coming off the ferry.
Perhaps Bill Clinton can take the immigrants to play golf at his favorite course. Or Oprah Winfrey can host them and give them all cars.
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Washington DC and the Democrats are illegally importing and forcing States and cities to support the multi-millions of illegal immigrants that the treasonous F… Joe Biden’s administration is transporting around the U.S..
If the Biden administration and the Democrat Party ruled Congress wants to illegally import multi-millions of illegal immigrants, let them live with them, let their cities support and put up with them. Until the patriots can send them home.
All those cities/states where Biden and his stooges dumped all those illegals should do what Texas did and send them to Washington DC, and keep sending them until all of them have been relocated up there. Of course no matter where they are it’s the taxpayers that are paying, not the politicians. Just one more reason for us to purge all left wing democrats from our government before they totally destroy our country.
By all means send them to Chappaquiddick via the Ted Kennedy Chauffeur Shuttle bus company directly over the same bridge Ted drove Mary Jo Kopechne in 1969, after murdering our immigration system with his `1965 immigration bill designed to swamp America and ease his conscience for the empowerment of Democrat voting illegals. Let’s see if they can swim that river encased inside the safety of the democrat immigration vehicles that are running over our legal citizen’s rights like roadkill. Ted promised his immigration bill would not inundate America with illegals from 3rd world nations. Kennedy lied; our immigration system died. It all began with Teddy bear Kennedy and the warm fuzzy, feel-good Democrat’s plots to destroy America as God designed, now ruled by criminal devils in disguise as legitimate American Democrats. This is NOT your father’s democrat party or at least not mine, depending on your age.
Send them to ALL gated communities. Maybe they will hire them to mow their lawns, clean their houses, and take care of their children. Or, maybe they will vote out all their democrap friends next time.
The next governor should send the illegals to Biden home state
Other than changing this administration and the courts or hauling out the National Guard and doing a real insurrection, These immigrants will be coming. Once the GOP takes over congress and the Senate with enough power they can limit immigration all they want. They can deny citizenship to all. They can “fix” the system. But given their track record in 2016, they will choose a cheap gardener over the safety, prosperity and security of the American Citizen every time. Paul Ryan had his chance and chose a cheap gardener. I really don’t see any other change. Shameful, but true. But think. If you can’t get your people to do it try the other side. Democrats are smart. If we are nice enough, welcoming enough, pass laws requiring comparable wages for illegals, payment and collection of social security, Immigrant housing projects, requirement for union work, etc we take away the democrats power. The typical illegal may be converted to GOP, especially if they are treated as people rather than the cattle, the dems treat them as. I don’t have all the answers but if it looks like your team is determined not to score, bet on the others and take the credit for the win. A good start would be to ensure there are no cheap gardeners. Minimum immigrant wages need to be set higher than USA citizen wages, Say $20 per hour. Then establish an immigrant tax. Elliot Ness may be required to ferret out the underrground economy but thru business licensing it may be easier.
Construct two sturdy 20′ fences, 50′ apart with concertina wire on top and electrify them. Between the two fences have anti-personnel mines and rows of concertina wire running parallel to the fences. Every 100 yards have towers with spotlights, sirens and two M-60s providing interlocking fields of fire. Shoot the men, round up the women and put them to work in Mexican factories, put the children in Mexican orphanages. Have a 24 hour video feed and post it on Univision, FOX and Newsmax. All fixed.
I’m sure Chappaqua could use a few.
It is about time. Border states should have started doing this in 2020. While they are at it they should send some to Sacramento and Napa, maybe governor Newsome can use them in his wineries.