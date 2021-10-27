Parents are demanding a Virginia superintendent and school board resign following allegations they lied and tried to cover up the sexual assault of a female student earlier this year.
Furious parents called for the resignations as they protested at the Loudoun County school board meeting on Tuesday night — a day after a 15-year-old boy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the girl in a female bathroom at Stone Bridge High School.
The parents have accused Superintendent Scott Ziegler of lying about his knowledge of the assault, which occurred in May, after an email surfaced last week that contradicted comments he made at a school board meeting where he denied any bathroom assaults had occurred, Fox News reports.
Loudoun County parents demand superintendent and school board members resign over ‘cover-up’ of sexual assault in order to ‘push school’s pro-transgender policies’
Parents have demanded that a Virginia superintendent and school board resign after accusing them of lying to cover up an alleged sexual assault in order to push their pro-transgender policies.
At a Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) board meeting on Tuesday enraged parents cited an email that surfaced last week where Superintendent Scott Ziegler reported an alleged sexual assault in the girls’ bathroom.
The email, which was sent on May 28, 2021, contradicted a statement Ziegler made the month before when he publicly said that he had no record of bathroom assaults.
Loudoun County students walk out of class in protest after sex assault
And resign they should.
Be sure and vote for Youngkin.
IF ihad my way they wouldn’t be ALLOWED TO RESIGN, as they would be getting ARRESTED and criminally charged….
They all need to go, they’re liberal commie idiots!
Loudoun County may be the poster child for horrible school boards but they definitely are not alone. Elections are right now. Do you know who’s running for your school board?
Parents are getting involved like never before. Parents are pulling kids out of public schools, enrolling in charter schools, enrolling in private schools, joining private home schooling groups, finding ways to home school on their own.
Home schooling is not like it was 10 years ago. There are many ways to get help, many organizations to join, many curriculums to choose from, etc.
Then there are the drone parents who are still kissing teacher’s butts and defending principals and superintendents. The ignorant are always with us but more and more parents are wising up.
Hell, even if you don’t HAVE KIDS, run for your local school board!
I don’t know about Virginia, but down here in Texas covering up a sexual assault on a student, particularly a minor, is a matter of getting arrested, not resigning.
“The parents have accused Superintendent Scott Ziegler of lying about his knowledge of the assault….”
Well the lie is a matter of public record so it’s a lot more than the parents accusation.