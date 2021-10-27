Parents are demanding a Virginia superintendent and school board resign following allegations they lied and tried to cover up the sexual assault of a female student earlier this year.

Furious parents called for the resignations as they protested at the Loudoun County school board meeting on Tuesday night — a day after a 15-year-old boy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the girl in a female bathroom at Stone Bridge High School.

The parents have accused Superintendent Scott Ziegler of lying about his knowledge of the assault, which occurred in May, after an email surfaced last week that contradicted comments he made at a school board meeting where he denied any bathroom assaults had occurred, Fox News reports.

– Read more at the NY Post

Loudoun County students walk out of class in protest after sex assault

