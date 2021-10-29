Landing among artists like Adele and Ed Sheeran on the iTunes chart are two anti-Biden hip hop songs that have taken the music world by storm.

Both songs, number 1 and number 3, are titled “Let’s Go Brandon,” a phrase that has become a popular way to say “f*ck Joe Biden” after an NBC sports reporter confused the chant at a NASCAR event, per CharlieKirk.com.

Rapper Bryson Gray’s “Let’s Go Brandon” beat Adele’s new single “Easy on Me” on Monday. Gray raps about Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, his cognitive decline and his poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring Tyson James and Chandler Crump, Gray’s music video features a “Make America Great Again” hat and an “Impeach Biden” shirt.

“Let’s go Brandon, when you ask questions they start banning,” the song goes. “Look at Australia, that’s what’s coming if we don’t stand up, stop complying with them taking our rights, it’s time to man up.”

Similarly, Loza Alexander’s “Let’s Go Brandon” secured the number 3 spot on Monday.

