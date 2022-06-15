A longtime conservative activist in Pennsylvania has not changed her mind about the state’s Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and now says voters have a thankless decision.

After weeks of a contested primary, the TV celebrity finally claimed victory over rival candidate David McCormick by 951 votes. More than 1.3 million voters were cast in the election, which stretches back to May 17.

Diane Gramley, president of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania, repeatedly criticized Oz over his well-documented liberal beliefs leading up Election Day, and she tells AFN her opinion hasn’t changed because he won the primary and was endorsed by Donald Trump.

“I believe he’s playing the actor role, and what he’s saying today one year ago he was saying the exact opposite,” she says. “So I cannot trust him when he says he’s pro-life, when he says he supports gun rights and such as that. To me, he is not trustworthy.”

The nominee for the Democratic Party is Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is not campaigning because he is recovering from a stroke and from serious heart problems. So she likens his current situation to Joe Biden’s basement-dwelling campaign for president.

Gramley predicts conservative voters will have to make a lesser-of-two-evils choice in November.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.