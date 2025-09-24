(The Center Square) – As part of the investigation into possible “politically motivated discrimination” by the financial system during the Biden administration, the House Oversight Committee is expanding its inquiry to include insurance companies.

The chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is seeking to find out if political discrimination played a role in insurance companies canceling policies and to investigate whether “major investment and pension fund managers” are attempting to advance environmental, social, and governance-related “political agendas.”

“The Oversight Committee is investigating discriminatory practices in the American financial system and the Biden Administration’s role in supporting them. Whether it is using the boardroom to achieve what the political left could not accomplish at the ballot box, or canceling Americans’ insurance policies and debanking them for their political views, these actions are wrong and deprive Americans of their constitutional rights. We are seeking to hold regulators under the Biden Administration accountable for contributing to this politically motivated discrimination and to determine whether legislation is needed to prevent such actions in the future,” said Comer.

The investigation partially stems from whistleblowers that the committee says had their insurance policies canceled “due to widely held political positions or for operating lawful businesses deemed unfavorable by progressive activists.”

As part of the investigation, the committee has sent a letter to the CEO of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners regarding the “legality” of alleged actions.

In addition, the committee is investigating how investment and pension fund managers may have used client funds “to advance political activism.”

The investigation is part of a probe to determine if financial institutions debanked certain people with conservative political views.