(The Center Square) – In the wake of repeated drone incursions into European airspace, President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while attending the 80th U.N. General Assembly session in New York.

The two leaders met for about an hour Tuesday, according to reports – one of several in-person meetings they’ve held to discuss a path to peace with Russia. Though their relationship has at times been strained, there were no reported outbursts.

Zelenskyy told reporters he had “good news” regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia and Trump called him a “brave man.”

“He’s a brave man, and he’s putting up one hell of a fight. And we’ll see how that all turns out,” Trump said.

“We have a lot of meetings scheduled today, going pretty late into the night, but this is an important one, and we have great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up. It’s pretty amazing, actually,” he added.

Denmark and Norway closed their Copenhagen and Oslo airports Monday due to drone sightings nearby, the latest in a spate of airspace violations that have occurred in September, allegedly by Russian aircraft. While Russia denies any connection to the drones, Russian drones encroached on Polish airspace on Sept. 9. Romania and Estonia have reported spotting drones and Russian fighter jets in their skies, but the Kremlin has denied any wrongdoing.

The incursions come well into the fourth year of the Russia-Ukraine war and less than one month after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Though both leaders said the meeting went well, Russia again attacked Ukraine just days later.

Trump said that he did think NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace, as all of the countries that have reported violations are NATO members, but he indicated that American action would vary depending on the situation.

When asked “for an update on talks with Putin and if he still trusts him,” the president told reporters he’d let them know “about a month from now.”

The president’s position on Ukrainian land concessions has changed from previous moments, when he or his staff have indicated that both countries would likely have to make concessions in order for the war to end.

“Let them get their land back,” he told reporters Tuesday, in reference to Ukraine.

NATO also issued a warning to Russia on Tuesday morning.

“Russia should be in no doubt: NATO and Allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions. We will continue to respond in the manner, timing, and domain of our choosing. Our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad,” its statement reads.