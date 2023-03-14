President Joe Biden on Tuesday is expected to announce an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence across a country that has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
The White House said in an early Tuesday statement that the president is to announce the executive order in Monterey Park, Calif., a community still in mourning for the 11 people killed and nine others injured by a gunman who opened fire at a dance studio during Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 21.
The executive order will seek to increase the number of background checks conducted prior to firearms sales by requiring they be performed, moving the nation “as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation,” the White House said.
It is also expected to include measures that will increase the effectiveness of so-called red flag laws, strengthen efforts to hold the gun industry accountable and ramp up the ability of law enforcement to identify and apprehend shooters.
Biden will travel to Monterey Park to visit with families and communities impacted by the mass shooting, one of several to plague the United States this year that has Democrats and gun-control advocates calling from more stringent measures to keep guns out of the hands of would-be shooters.
Vice President Kamal Harris, a former Senator from California, visited the city of some 60,000 people located just outside Los Angeles days after the shooting and called on Congress to pass “reasonable gun safety laws.”
“Can they do something? Yes,” she said. “Should they do something. Yes. Will they do something? That is where we all must speak up, and speak to our elected representatives about what we have a right to expect that they will do in the interest of the safety, the security and the well-being of people like those whose lives were ended here and people around the country.”
According to the White House, the president is also encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to produce a report analyzing how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors and other such marketing practices employed by the industry.
Biden has repeatedly called for gun law reform and campaigned on ushering in such measures, including regulating possession of existing assault weapons and closing loopholes in the federal background check system.
In June, he signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which has been described as the most significant bill directed at curbing gun violence to be enacted in some three decades.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 85 mass shootings so far this year, including 17 in the first two weeks of March.
This buffoon wants to fix everything that isn’t a problem—ignore everything that is a problem—and create even more problems in the process.
Background checks and fines to gun manufacturers won’t do diddly. How about public executions like video broadcast rides on old sparky without the head sponges so those who are considering such evil will know before hand just what is in store in punishments. Start the reality Public Cable news execution channel, where all proceeds go back to the government to cover the expenses. I guarantee you we will get better results than this social tripe the Biden family of fools is offering.
As long as he gets the Biden Family paid, he’s all in.
When Cain killed his brother Abel with a rock.
God did not blame the rock; he blamed Able and punished Able, not the rock.
It is NOT the gun that is killing people. It is the lack of respect and love of human life.
Which is instilled and taught to our children and citizens. i.e. abortion, destructive sexual perversions, hate of GOD.
Just look at the intensional destructive agendas of the Democrat Party.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values, free religious exercise altogether and to cancel or destroy anything that violates the phony god Democrat’s self- fabricated beliefs.
Under the of Disguise of Democrats versions of “anti-discrimination.”
One can not love Jesus, son of God and serve Satan.
Luke 16:13 “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”
OK supreme court, put these executive orders down like the rabid dog they are.. slo joe the demented can’t amend the constitution by executive order. And, as far as banning existing semi about weapons, MOLON LABE.
These idiot politicians think that increasing background checks is going to stop gun violence. Criminals don’t buy guns legally and they certainly don’t follow any laws. If you moron politicians want to curb gun violence, start by fully prosecuting criminals. Take guns away from criminals not law abiding citizens. Stop letting criminals run free. Make criminals post bail, don’t just let them back on the democratic city streets before the booking process is complete. You morons are giving criminals a free ride and doing nothing to discourage repeated criminal activity.
No way to say it better! Excellent!
Putting the general population at the mercy of the government is the Democrat Party’s entire purpose. They overwhelm society with chaos, then promise to fix the problems if we give them just a little more power over our lives. Rinse, repeat. See Cloward & Piven.
king joe has spoken and no one is there to fight for freedom.
Let’s go Brandon!
Usless Joe; the ones who are the worst gun offenders could care less what the laws/mandates are. They are simply ignored.
These gun control folks ignore a major cause of mass shootings. Hollywood and big tech produce movies and video games that are super violent. How many of these shooters who are mentally unstable are influenced by this and act out their fantasies? There is never a mention of this problem by the Democrats and their lap dog media.
I’m really confused. I mean, there are signs everywhere – especially in schools and nightclubs – saying No Guns Allowed. How is it possible we still have gun violence? Also, murder is illegal in every state in the Union, so why do we still have murders? Am I missing something? (For the Trolls out there, yes, that was sarcasm.)
One thing I DO know, If a murderer (by gun, knife, auto, rock, or anything else) got a speedy trial, 18 months to exhaust his/her appeals, and was then immediately executed by public hanging, homicides would drop exponentially.