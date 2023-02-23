The operators of the Norfolk Southern train involved in a toxic derailment in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this month received an “critical audible alarm message instructing the crew to slow and stop the train to inspect a hot axle,” according to a newly released National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report Thursday.

The preliminary report said after hearing the warning from the hot bearing detector on Train 32N, the train’s engineer “increased the dynamic brake application to further slow and stop the train.”

“The function of the HBD is to detect overheated bearings and provide audible real-time warnings to train crews,” the report said.

— Read more at Fox News

—————————-

Norfolk Southern Railway Train Derailment

with Subsequent Hazardous Material Release

and Fires

Read report at this link.

5 questions remaining on East Palestine derailment after preliminary NTSB report

—————————-

The National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) issued its first preliminary report Thursday on the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. While the report seemingly faults an overheated bearing for the derailment, the NTSB investigation is ongoing, and a number of question marks remain.

Here are five remaining questions about the train derailment: Click the link