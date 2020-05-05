This is the political Pablum that America had to suffer, for most of the 8 years of the Bush 43 Presidency. After a hard-fought battle by Americans to keep Gore and the Democrats from stealing the election in November of 2000, George W. Bush proceeded to squander the victory that “We the People” had fought so hard to secure.

Instead of pressing forward, he made the 2000 election all about him, and haplessly pandered to the leftist Democrats with his insipid “New Tone.” Now he wants us to do it all over again, in the face of a virulent disease. Not the Wuhan virus, but the sick, twisted leftist ideology. The only common ground to be found with such people is through ideological surrender.

“Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat,” the former president said in a video posted Saturday. “In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants — we are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together and we are determined to rise. God bless you all.”–George W. Bush

Apparently, Bush learned nothing in his eight years in the White House. The “small differences” to which he glibly refers have become stark and grim, contrasting between those on the right who seek to restore America’s former greatness, prosperity, and opportunity, as opposed to leftists who are obsessed with debasing our nation, and tearing it apart. No Mr. Bush, we cannot find common ground with treacherous leftist Democrats!