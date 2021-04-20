The Biden administration is ordering U.S. immigration enforcement agencies to change how they talk about immigrants.
The terms “illegal alien” and “assimilation” are out – replaced by “undocumented noncitizen” and “integration.”
The new guidance is laid out in a pair of detailed memos sent Monday by the heads of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to roll back the previous administration’s hardline policies and build what they call a more “humane” immigration system.
“We set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world,” Troy Miller, the top official at Customs and Border Protection, said in his memo. “We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.”
The new guidance mirrors an earlier change in language at U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency in charge of legal immigration.
The word “alien” is used throughout U.S. immigration law. But the White House is seeking to replace it as part of a sweeping overhaul bill it sent to Congress.
The new guidance acknowledges that immigration authorities may still use the term when filling out required forms. But both memos emphasize that agents and officers should begin using the new terminology in internal communications and external correspondence immediately.
Under former President Donald Trump, ICE officers and agents had wide latitude to arrest anyone they encountered living in the country illegally, spreading fear and confusion in immigrant communities.
The Biden administration has placed sharp new limits on whom ICE can arrest, detain and deport.
“As an essential steward of a more secure and humane immigration system, ICE will set a tone and example for our country for years,” wrote Tae Johnson, ICE’s acting director in his memo announcing the new language guidance.
“The way that we choose to communicate is critical to enforcing the nation’s laws while respecting the humanity and dignity of those individuals with whom we interact.”
1. the LAW uses the term ‘illegal’ for any act against the law, and the term ‘alien’ for any non-citizen – therefore, illegal alien is the appropriate legal term
2. Dignity and respect are afforded to those who deserve it – people who enter our country knowingly and illegally show contempt for our land and our laws – IMHO, it is wrong to mandate dignity to those who blatantly disrespect the American people.
3. Words do matter – but when it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, calling it a lion does not confer dignity; it condones and encourages the wrongful behavior
Well, if Biden wants to set the language for “illegal aliens”, then WE will set the language for HIM: Commander-in-THIEF
The term “Free and Fair Elections” will NOT be used (as long as Democrats continue to CHEAT)!
The term “Mostly Peaceful” will not be used with respect to Antifa or BLM (or Democrat politicians who embrace those TERROR groups)!
The list is endless of terms WE should refuse to accept!
I agree, we have our own terminology and we will use it!
Since we are officially no longer allowed to use the word “alien” or any phrase in which that word appears, does this now mean that in order to be politically-correct we must refer to occupants of UFOs as undocumented extra-terrestrial visitors?
The worst abuse of terminology for illegals is calling their kids “dreamers” when those dreams are purchased at the cost of American kids’ dreams. Illegals and their kids soaking up benefits to which they are not entitled are nightmares for American taxpayers. Time for a taxpayer revolt to remind the Dem-RINO Congress that they are NOT elected by Mexicans to look after Mexican interests though they behave that way.
Those are the quotes of the day. “Dreamers” dreaming up ways to take the benefits and opportunities of American kids.
And the best: ….remind the demo-rino congress they are not elected by mexicans to look after mexicans…..!!!
Bravo Minaka!
Hey Joe Criminal Crime Family, I will use the word illegal alien and I do not care what you politically correct, woke, you do not know what genders you are, communist airheads want!!! Joe Criminal, go to your safe space with Jill and play with your gender neutral Barbie Doll, because I have offended you, using the term “illegal alien”.
Well let’s see the word illegal alien are now Non Citizens, so that would mean Federal and state benefits that are given to Citizens, these people should not be allowed to receive. So all this welfare, food benefits, health care and more they should not be receiving.
Pretender Biden can stand in front of a mirror if he is in search of an “Admiring Audience” and Speak to himself all the words he wants to hear and all the words his “Handlers”have allowed him to use despite the many times he has displayed his “Foot in mouth” affliction by going “Off Script” “We the People” don’t ascribe to changing the “English language” as it was taught to us as we were educated.
“The words we use matter . . . ”
Dam* right they do, and that’s why the Commiecrats keep changing the language. It’s a weapon used to manipulate the sheeps’ attitudes. It’s the Leftists’ modus operandi: control the language; move the goal posts; change the game rules.
A group of cattle is a herd; a group of sheep is a flock. If the word for collecting and driving cattle is ‘herding,’ then the word for collecting and driving sheep should be, ‘flocking.’ The Corruptocrats are definitely flocking the American sheep—without even the benefit of a kiss or a reach-around. America now has some of the most flocked-up sheep on the planet.