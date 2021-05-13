OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to denounce HB1775, which prohibits teaching certain topics of race in Oklahoma schools, including critical race theory.
Every board member said they were highly upset by the signing of the bill into law. Some of them called it an “insult.” Others called it “censoring” teachers and even called it “racist.”
“I find it outrageous,” Some Oklahoma educators have strong objections to new law on how race is taught in school
“It is a situation that is so egregious to me, is that for us to continue to try and shut the voices down of people in order to protect, white fragility,” said Ruth Veales, a member of the board representing district 5.
“It’s racist, it’s cowardly, it’s micromanaging,” said Meg McElhaney, school board member for district 7.
The bill affects curriculum for K-12 and prohibits mandated gender and diversity training for all university students. The State Department of Education will now be required to formulate rules and enforcement for the law.
“Not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans about race or sex,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday after he signed the bill.
Schools, organizations, and lawmakers react to governor signing controversial bill
“As a former educator my classroom would not have worked,” said Carole Thompson. A member of the board representing district 1. “I gave my students the opportunity to say what they needed to say and wanted to say to each other so our classrooms would run smoothly.”
The members of the Oklahoma City Public School Board of Education said they are unsure exactly what this will mean for them and their teachers moving forward.
“We’re sticking with accurate history, and we will protect our teachers,” said board chair Paula Lewis.
“It’s racist, it was a dog whistle, it was disgusting,” said Mark Mann. A board member and vice chair representing district 2.
Some of the senior board members like Ruth Veales said the conversation Monday night was necessary for Oklahoma education to move forward.
“We must be transparent. We cannot be hypocrites in this situation,” Veales said.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Friday, Stitt also said he didn’t want Oklahoma’s children defining themselves based on sex or race.
“We cannot revert to 100-year-old thinking that a person is any less valuable or inherently racist by the color of their skin,” he said.
However, board members and educators alike pointed out Monday that, that topic has never been taught in school. They said they believe the law only serves to prohibit the teaching of history in its raw form.
“If we’re not a part of the solution we’re a part of the problem.”
Other educators have also spoken out. They said the term critical race theory has not been defined in the bill nor is it established yet as to how it will be implemented.
The radical teachers will teach it anyway unless there is a sane parent in the class to watch over them. In the Socialist version of the Pyramid of Maslow’s hierchy of needs, the need to control innocent minds in socialist indoctrination is right at the very top.
Another gold star for the public education system. Fill students’ heads with pure garbage that promotes a warped view that is not consistent with the majority of American parents, that destroys the ability to think rationally, and upends societal and moral values. Teachers can’t teach and children can’t learn—what a boondoggle. They come out of school unable to read and write on even an elementary level—looks to me like you need to get back to the basics and stop meddling where you have no business.
Perhaps one could teach race with respect to accomplishments as contrasted to evolutionary stagnation?
People are judged by their character, not by the color of their skin.
If one has a bad character and is treated as such, this individual will try to blame others for their own actions. And Liberals will excuse their bad character and give them a cookie.
Look at what happened to the honorable Boy Scouts.
Liberals forced the Boy Scouts to hire homosexual and pediphile scout leader.
Now it is a dishonorable LGBTQ/P Scouts and bankrupted.
The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education is racist. These sheep / communists on the board need to be replaced. How is that for a dose of reality?
Another example of little people given a little authority and they think they have become god
Great, now which State will be the next to ban “CRT”
Education is now indoctrination. No time for the real basics like reading and being to speak properly.
Every objection the board members have to the law is more applicable to CRT and to their mindset that the state law itself. Two terms are very troubling: accurate and raw. Recorded history is never completely accurate, there is always the writers point of view without exception. For CRT to work it needs to be subjective offereing commentary and conclusions aside from first hand knowledgee or experience. Projecting today’s standards back into time is ludicrous, peoples thinking on both sides of issues would be completely different from today therefore invalid. The board in this case, appearing to be leftist Democrat, has no place in projecting their white guilt on innocent school children who may never even considered race as a factor in relationships or their lives.