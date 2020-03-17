A new policy in New York state allows minors to change the biological sex on their birth certificates to their preferred sex – as a result of a favorable verdict for a pro-LGBT law group.

Lambda Legal Senior Attorney Omar Gonzalez-Pagan – serving as counsel in the lawsuit on behalf of a girl, called a “transgender boy,” born in Ithaca, New York – was pleased to announced that the Empire State no longer prohibits minors identifying as transgender from “correcting” the sex marker on their birth certificates.

Forming a transgender empire …

Gonzalez-Pagan declared the victory for his transgender activist group in the lawsuit, MHW v. Cuomo.

“Every person should be recognized and respected for who they are,” Gonzalez-Pagan proclaimed in a statement, according to the Dallas Voice. “Today’s announcement is a victory for all transgender people in New York.”

The familiar politically correct mantra of being a step forward for the so-called “non-discriminatory” LGBTQ “civil rights movement” was used by the attorney.

“The actions announced today rid the state of a discriminatory and outdated policy and keeps New York rightly among the states leading the country with policies that respect the lives of transgender people,” Gonzalez-Pagan added. “It shouldn’t take a minor and his family suing the state to get their rights recognized, but with this announcement, New York state eliminates an outdated and unjust barrier to transgender minors’ ability to be themselves and have accurate, essential identity documents.”

The Democratic governor and top cop of New York essentially said LGBTQ-supporting parents can now make official public records of their gender-confused children’s original, biological sex null and void.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices announced the policy change allowing minors age 16 or younger to make a request for a sex change on their birth certificates through their parents or legal guardians,” the Daily Caller noted.

They publicly revealed that the change in policy is immediately taking effect statewide in the wake of a lawsuit filed by a girl who no longer lives in the state.

“The change in policy came about as a result of a lawsuit from a resident in Houston, Texas, who was born [a girl] in New York,” The Christian Post reported. “The plaintiff in the case is biologically female, goes by M.H.W., and identifies as a boy.”

The judicial activism for transgenders has been going on in the Empire State since the middle of pro-LGBTQ President Barack Obama’s second term.

“Since 2014, New York State began permitting people who are 18 or older to correct the sex designation on their birth certificates without surgery, but still categorically prohibited minors to correct the sex designations on the birth certificates,” the Dallas Voice recounted. “Several other states and jurisdictions allow transgender minors to correct their birth certificates including New York City, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Alaska and District of Colombia.”

Transgender activists ruining it for everyone?

Besides Christians and other conservatives’ opposition to the radical policy, record keepers argue such policies will bring disorder to official public statistics and measures.

“Critics say that birth certificates serve a necessary public function containing vital information necessary for recordkeeping and for measuring statistics where biological sex is relevant and ought not be experimented on with self-declared identity categories,” CP noted.

Philosopher Daniel Moody – who wrote The Flesh Made Word – said New York City allowing a third gender marker on birth certificates serves to essentially make biological records for medical, governing and legal purposes worthless.

“[Moody] stressed that the purpose of a birth certificate is to capture truth in language, thereby connecting persons to laws – not only for the sake of the individual, but for society as a whole,” CP noted from an interview last year. “Permitting a gender-neutral ‘X’ in place of ‘M’ for male or ‘F’ for female renders biological sex obsolete, he said.”

Moody explained the destructive nature of such policies.

“No legal regime can contain within itself two versions of human identity,” the expert on transgender issues contended in the January 2019 CP interview. “Law cannot tolerate a situation in which some people are fundamentally a sex (body) while other people are essentially a gender [mind]. The two challengers for the crown of most essential identity will eventually come into conflict with one another, at which point something has to give.”

He asserted that LGBTQ activism in the courts and public records is adversely affecting everyone in America.

“In law, bedrock identity can only be sex for everybody or sex for nobody – and given that X provides a vehicle by which to avoid having one’s sex registered in law, the situation is now sex for nobody,” Moody continued. “As is the case with its bogus scientific claims, gender wears the words male and female as an effective and efficient disguise.”

The activist law firm was busy at work destroying biological gender categorization records before New York, and it is far from done after its victory for so-called “LGBTQ rights” in New York – expanding its work and the country … and even across the Caribbean.

“Lambda Legal is also currently suing the two remaining states in the country – Ohio and Tennessee – to categorically prohibit all transgender people from correcting their birth certificates,” the Dallas Voice informed. “Prior to that, Lambda Legal successfully challenged discriminatory birth certificate policies and

