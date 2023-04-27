Twitter has suspended an account belonging to a user who created a “youth-attracted person” flag to celebrate and support pedophiles, as Elon Musk declared that such behavior would not be tolerated on the platform.

Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, a medical professional based in Copenhagen, Denmark, took to Twitter on April 26 to share a screenshot of the alleged account behind the flag, named “ZeebDemon.”

A post from the account allegedly behind the flag reads: “Happy Alice Day, to those who celebrate! I figured, why not use today to unveil the YAP (youth-attracted person) pride flag I designed almost a year ago?”

The flag featured shades of blue, yellow, pink, and white bars. The original post was retweeted 56 times and garnered 947,000 views.

Alice Day is reportedly an annual “pedophilia pride day” taking place on April 25.

“Elon Musk suspended the person who made a pedophilia flag. Well done, Elon,” Dr. Loupis wrote of the original account, to which Musk, who banned the account within 24 hours, responded, “Not tolerated on this platform.”

The bio of the since-removed Twitter account behind the flag reads: “Attraction is not abuse. And abuse is not love. Love is love. Defy hate. Dismantle systemic oppression. Stand in solidarity against bigotry, against fascism.”

Since taking over Twitter in October last year, Musk has made it a mission to remove child sexual abuse and exploitation material on the platform. He has urged users to inform him if they see issues that must be addressed.

Twitter ‘Aggressively’ Banning Accounts Linked to Abuse

Under his helm, the site has updated how it detects content related to such material to make it more efficient and aggressive, according to cyber security and data analyst Andrea Stroppa.

In December, Stroppa explained that the number of accounts suspended by Twitter on a daily basis for sharing child sexual abuse and exploitation material had nearly doubled since Musk took over.

According to Stroppa—who at the time was working as an independent researcher on Twitter’s Trust and Safety team—Twitter took down 44,000 “suspicious accounts,” of which over 1,300 had attempted to avoid detection by using “codewords and text in images to communicate” between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 alone.

After Musk’s takeover, the platform also established dedicated teams to investigate accounts that violate child sexual exploitation policy on a daily basis, Stroppa said.

Twitter states that it has “zero tolerance towards any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation,” which is one of the most serious violations of its rules.

The Epoch Times has contacted Twitter for comment.

If you’re a victim of child sexual exploitation on the internet or are aware of child sexual abuse material, sex trafficking, or other crimes against children online, you can make a report at CyberTipline.org or call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).